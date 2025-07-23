Some brilliant footballers have adorned the iconic no.10 for Real Madrid in the 21st century – but how many of them can you name?

You’ve got 10 minutes to name each and every one of them and the only clues you’re getting are the years in which they wore the No.10 shirt for Los Blancos.

If this puts you in the mood for another tricky test, why not have a go at naming every player Real Madrid have signed from the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us what you got @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 15 French players to represent Real Madrid since 1990?