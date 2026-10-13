Something special is happening with Lamine Yamal. And the longer his extraordinary start to the 2026-27 season continues, the harder it becomes to avoid those inevitable comparisons with Lionel Messi.

Ever since Yamal burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old, the Messi comparisons have followed him. They’ve often felt unfair – impossible to live up to.

“I don’t compare myself to him, because I don’t compare myself to anyone – and much less with Messi,” the Barcelona wonderkid told reporters back in 2025.

“I don’t think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less – I’m going to enjoy myself, and be myself.”

But the parallels are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Yamal has already won a European Championship and World Cup with Spain, back-to-back La Liga titles with Barcelona and finished runner-up in the Ballon d’Or. He’s still only 19.

If you take a step back and look at it objectively, he’s actually considerably further ahead of where Messi was at the same age and stage of his Barcelona career.

There’s a fascinating parallel between where Yamal finds himself right now and where Messi was in the summer of 2008. Both had already established themselves among the world’s best, with a Ballon d’Or runner-up finish to show for it.

Messi had finished second to Cristiano Ronaldo, laying the foundations for a rivalry that would define the next decade and a half. Yamal, meanwhile, finished second to Ousmane Dembele last year and is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to finish runner-up again, this time to Harry Kane.

The La Masia graduate was already brilliant before Pep Guardiola arrived. His 13 goals and 16 assists in 2007-08 were impressive, but they didn’t quite reflect the full extent of his talent.

Then came the 2008-09 treble-winning season. Guardiola built a team that allowed Messi to flourish, and the Argentinian responded with 38 goals as Barcelona won the treble. That was the season he became truly unstoppable, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner who’s long been spoken about in the same breath as Pele and Diego Maradona in ‘greatest of all time’ debates.

Yamal has been similarly brilliant without yet producing those outrageous Messi-esque numbers on a consistent basis. But eight goals and seven assists in his first nine appearances suggest something might be changing – it’s a giant, notable step forward from his output in previous seasons.

The scary thing is that he’s actually outproducing Messi’s start to 2008-09, when the Argentinian scored eight goals and provided five assists in his first nine outings for Guardiola’s Barca.

It’s early days, obviously. But if Yamal can maintain anything approaching this level, another Ballon d’Or runner-up finish might soon look like the final stepping stone before his own era of dominance.

Here’s how Yamal compares to 2008-09 Messi after the same number of games. Check back as we’ll be keeping this one updated.

Lamine Yamal’s first 9 games in 2026-27

Goals: 8

Assists: 7 ⭐

Goal contributions: 15 ⭐

Penalties: 1

Minutes per goal: 96

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 95 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 50 ⭐

Lionel Messi’s first 9 games in 2008-09

Goals: 8

Assists: 5

Goal contributions: 13

Penalties: 2

Minutes per goal: 83 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 111

Minutes per goal or assist: 51

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