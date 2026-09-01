Mikel Arteta is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and has now taken charge of 250 top-flight games at Arsenal.

Arteta, who also made 110 Premier League appearances for the Gunners during his playing career, replaced Unai Emery in the Emirates dugout in December 2019.

His first two seasons ended in eighth-place finishes, but the hierarchy backed him and gave him time to turn their fortunes around.

The 44-year-old led the Gunners to three successive second-place finishes before delivering a long-awaited Premier League title in 2025-26.

He has now entered the final year of his Arsenal contract, but has no plans to walk away from the Emirates.

“They [the fans] don’t have to worry about any of that because I want to be here, I’m extremely happy and I feel very grateful to work with the people I work with,” Arteta said about his contract talks.

“When we have the possibility, we will resolve that. That’s it. Everybody feels comfortable that the timing of the contract is not going to be an issue because my will certainly is to be here and I’m very happy here.

“My feeling from the club is the same one. That’s why everyone is doing things in a very organic way.”

Following Arsenal’s 1-0 win away at Aston Villa, Arteta has now taken charge of 250 Premier League games and is just the 10th manager to reach that tally with a single club.

We’ve taken a look at how the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger performed in their first 250 Premier League games.

Guardiola is unsurprisingly top of the pile, having won four Premier League titles in his first six seasons at Manchester City.

But Arteta had a much bigger job on his hands when he took over at Arsenal, and the stats show how impressive his work in north London has been.

He has four more wins than Wenger recorded after 250 Premier League games and is just one win behind Ferguson, who also had six seasons in charge at Manchester United before the Premier League was founded in 1992.

Mikel Arteta

Games: 250

Won: 151

Drawn: 48

Lost: 51

Points: 501 (2.004 points per game)

Win rate: 60.4%

Loss rate: 20.4%⭐

Goals for: 471

Goals against: 241

Goals per game: 1.88

Goals against per game: 0.96

Pep Guardiola

Games: 250

Won: 184⭐

Drawn: 32

Lost: 34

Points: 584 (2.33 PPG)⭐

Win rate: 73.6%⭐

Loss rate: 13.6%

Goals for: 621⭐

Goals against: 204

Goals per game: 2.48⭐

Goals against per game: 0.81

Jurgen Klopp

Games: 250

Won: 160

Drawn: 56

Lost: 34

Points: 536 (2.14 PPG)

Win rate: 64%

Loss rate: 13.6%

Goals for: 536

Goals against: 237

Goals per game: 2.14

Goals against per game: 0.94

Jose Mourinho

Games: 250

Won: 158

Drawn: 59

Lost: 33⭐

Points: 533 (2.13 PPG)

Win rate: 63.2%

Loss rate: 13.2%

Goals for: 431

Goals against: 181⭐

Goals per game: 1.72

Goals against per game: 0.72⭐

Sir Alex Ferguson

Games: 250

Won: 152

Drawn: 63⭐

Lost: 35

Points: 519 (2.07 PPG)

Win rate: 60.8%

Loss rate: 14%

Goals for: 469

Goals against: 211

Goals per game: 1.87

Goals against per game: 0.84

Arsene Wenger

Games: 250

Won: 146

Drawn: 62

Lost: 42

Points: 500 (2.0 PPG)

Win rate: 58.4%

Loss rate: 16.8%

Goals for: 451

Goals against: 223

Goals per game: 1.8

Goals against per game: 0.89

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