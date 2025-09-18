Scoring a free-kick is one of the most exhilarating experiences for users of EA FC 26 – and we’ve identified the five best players from the dead ball in this year’s game.

Most of these players hail from a collection of Europe’s best leagues, but there is one legend of the sport currently residing in America who also makes an appearance.

Here are the five best male free-kick takers in FC26, listed in descending order.

5. Dusan Vlahovic – 89

While his star has somewhat dimmed in recent seasons, Vlahovic is surprisingly deadly at free-kicks and has earned himself a rating of 89 from dead balls in FC26.

The Juventus and Serbia striker has a blessed combination of power and precision when striking free-kicks and you definitely shouldn’t sleep on that.

4. Alejandro Grimaldo – 89

Grimaldo is renowned for his set-piece prowess and for delivering free-kicks with the accuracy of an archer at the Battle of Agincourt.

The Bayer Leverkusen star can strike the ball with pace and curl to give the Bundesliga side an edge from dead-ball situations.

He scored a thumping effort against Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2025, sealing Leverkusen’s first win of the season.

His free-kick rating of 89 is fully justified and his overall rating of 84 is two higher than the equally proficient Vlahovic.

3. Dani Parejo – 90

Parejo is one of La Liga’s most reliable set-piece specialists and has a remarkable ability to curl the ball into the top corner.

The Villarreal midfielder may not be able to cover plenty of ground these days, and has a snail-like pace rating on FC26, but is still one of the best free-kick takers in the game. Use him wisely.

2. Lionel Messi – 93

It’s no surprise to see Messi on this list, although it’s a slight surprise to see the generational star in second place.

The 38-year-old has a 93 free-kick accuracy rating, 90 Curve, and a decent shot power rating of 84, leaving him comfortably in second place.

1. James Ward-Prowse – 94

Ward-Prowse is the proverbial free-kick master and deserves his top billing here.

Despite not scoring a free-kick during two seasons at West Ham, the midfielder previously made a name for himself with his stellar set pieces for Southampton and now only sits behind David Beckham for the most Premier League free-kick goals.

That ability is reflected in his 94 free-kick accuracy, making him the top free-kick taker in FC 26.

