Can you name every club Jose Mourinho has managed?

Jose Mourinho is set to return to the world of football management, with reports claiming that the 61-year-old is set to sign a two-year deal to become Fenerbahce’s new coach. But can you name every club he’s managed?

We’re setting you the challenge of naming every club that Mourinho has served as a manager for. We’re expecting strong scores for this one, given he’s taken charge of a number of the biggest and most glamorous clubs across European football and the Premier League.

However, one club in particular, from his early coaching career, might throw you. We’ll be impressed if you know that one to achieve full marks.

We’ve given you the years Mourinho managed each club as your clue and you’ve got 15 minutes to complete this challenge.

If you fancy having a go at another quiz after this, you could try your luck at our Ultimate Jose Mourinho Quiz, featuring 30 multiple-choice questions on the Special One’s career.

