Manchester United have had hundreds of players over the last few decades and you’ll be surprised at some of those still active in 2026.

Of course, there are plenty of former Red Devils still doing the business in the Premier League and other major European leagues, but for this article, we wanted to dig a little bit deeper.

Here are seven former United stars that we can’t believe are still playing in 2026.

Nani

Despite the Portuguese winger announcing his retirement from the game in December 2024, he’s recently gone back on that decision and signed for a new club.

Aged 39, he recently penned a deal with Kazakhstan Premier League side Aktobe until the end of the season.

“I’m very happy to have joined FC Aktobe and I am looking forward to contributing to the development of the club and football in Kazakhstan,” Nani said upon joining.

It’s now the 11th different club that he’s played for during his professional career, having played in nine different countries in total.

We always rated him at Old Trafford, despite the doubters.

Shinji Kagawa

The Japanese attacking midfielder only made 57 appearances for United, but is still fondly remembered by those at the club today after his hat-trick against Norwich in 2013.

Following stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Belgium, the 36-year-old has been back playing in Japan since 2023 for Cerezo Osaka.

He still seems as fit as ever, having played 40 games throughout 2025, producing five goals and three assists.

Radamel Falcao

Falcao’s stint in the Premier League was less than memorable and United fans don’t hold him in particularly high regard because of that.

While on loan at United, the Colombian striker was one of the highest-paid players in the league, but he only managed to score four goals in 29 appearances.

Despite his time in England not going to plan, the 39-year-old has consistently scored goals in practically every other country that he’s played in.

Now aged 39, he’s still scoring for Colombian side Millonarios.

Mame Diouf

The Senegalese forward made nine appearances for United between 2009 and 2012, scoring one goal during that time.

Fast forward to 2026 and the 38-year-old is still playing today, now in the Turkish second division for Ankara Keciorengucu.

Lee Martin

Martin started his professional career with United back in 2005 and over 20 years later, is still playing today.

In total, the attacking midfielder made three appearances for the Red Devils, with one of those games coming in the Premier League.

He’s spent the majority of his career playing in the EFL, but dropped down to play non-league football in 2020-21.

These days you can find him playing for Ramsgate in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Alexander Buttner

Since leaving United in 2014, Buttner has played for six different clubs and is now enjoying his third stint with Vitesse.

The 36-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but given his form of late, we can’t see him hanging up his boots just yet.

In the league alone, he’s produced six goal contributions in 19 appearances, averaging a goal or assist every 253 minutes from left-back.

Bebe

After leaving United, Bebe earned cult hero status with Rayo Vallecano, where he scored several worldies.

Now aged 35, he’s currently playing for UD Ibiza in the third tier of Spanish football, where he seems to be enjoying himself.

In 20 games this season, he’s scored three goals and produced four assists.

