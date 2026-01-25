Every year, contracts ending threaten to derail some clubs while opening up big names to moves to new sides, with some deciding to see out their deals to move on.

Kylian Mbappe did so when he moved to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, and Trent Alexander-Arnold followed him to the Bernabeu last season, deciding to move from boyhood club Liverpool.

Marc Guehi would have been able to move on a free transfer in the summer of 2026 had Crystal Palace not sold him to Manchester City in January.

There are still some big names in world football out of contract in the summer, though, and we have predicted where 10 of them will land.

Dayot Upamecano – Bayern Munich

Upamecano has been a Bayern player since 2021 and has been a consistent performer since.

There are big clubs hoping the 27-year-old does come available, with his Bayern deal up in the summer, though reports early this year suggested he was nearing an extension with his current club.

While progress has slowed due to the conditions of that deal, with the Bundesliga giants eager to retain their centre-back, it feels likely that he will simply remain there.

Ibrahima Konate – Liverpool

Upamecano’s future could also have a say in the future of Konate. The Liverpool defender has been on the radar of both Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, though the latter dropped out of the race when the defender’s form dipped.

If Bayern retain Upamecano, they might have no use for Konate, whose Reds contract remains up in the air.

It has been suggested throughout this season that multiple contract offers have been knocked back by the Frenchman. He does have demands on the table which, if are met, will see him remain at Anfield.

Dusan Vlahovic – AC Milan

Recent rumours suggest both AC Milan and Barcelona want to sign Vlahovic. It would surely be an honour for any player to represent Barca, but leaving a league he knows well to play there could be a risk.

A move to Milan, though, would keep Vlahovic in Serie A, where he has played since 2018, first with Fiorentina and now Juventus.

In 215 Serie A games, Vlahovic has 90 goals and 18 assists to his name, and a move to Milan would mean he’d be able to add to those tallies, staying in the same country, where he has surely become comfortable and is definitely competent.

It’ll compensate for missing out on the World Cup with Serbia too.

Bernardo Silva – Barcelona

For years there have been reports that Barcelona want to sign Silva, but their financial situation would prevent them landing one of Manchester City’s most crucial players at the moment.

The fact they have remained keen for years and Silva is coming to the end of his contract could therefore give them the perfect signing chance.

He will surely know he’s been admired for a long time, and a move to Barca would give the midfielder a chance to continue winning trophies at the top level, where at 31 he might still have a few years left.

Mike Maignan – Chelsea

Over the past year, it has seemed only a matter of time before Maignan becomes a Chelsea player.

He has remained firmly on their radar after AC Milan’s demands for him in the summer were too high, while Robert Sanchez is not convincing the Blues that he should keep the No.1 shirt at Stamford Bridge.

Of late, it has been suggested that new boss Liam Rosenior has endorsed Chelsea’s signing of Maignan, and with it felt he’d be open to the move, there might be nothing stopping it.

Ruben Neves – Manchester United

With Casemiro departing, United will be even more keen on recruiting in midfield, having already drawn up plans to improve that area, with the likes of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson having been in their sights for some time.

But each of the aforementioned trio will cost a hefty sum, and now that United might want two midfield reinforcements, they could be left very out of pocket sourcing them.

As such, the signing of Neves, who is said to be keen to move to Old Trafford, could be perfect, as he’d not cost any money other than his large contract, and has a good deal of Premier League experience.

Serge Gnabry – Bayern Munich

Like Upamecano, Gnabry is coming to the end of his Bayern contract but is in talks over a new one.

The German winger is said to be in discussion over lowering his salary, with negotiations ongoing, hence why he’s not penned a new deal yet, nor has he agreed to sign with another club.

Harry Wilson – Everton

Wilson has had a contract offer on the table from Fulham – where he’s racked up 171 appearances since 2021 – since the back end of 2025.

However, it’s believed talks have slowed, with Leeds and Everton in the mix for the winger.

Leeds wanted Wilson in the summer but failed to land him, while the Toffees could lose some attacking threat over the coming summer, leading to their interest.

Jack Grealish started his loan with them in fantastic form, but that has dropped off a bit and an injury which could keep him sidelined for a while throws a permanent transfer into doubt.

That could convince Wilson that he’d be an important attacking asset at a club positioned bang on in the middle of the Premier League table, above where fellow interested side Leeds are.

Casemiro – Saudi Pro League

There have been suggestions that Casemiro could return to Brazil, with the 33-year-old – who first moved to Europe in 2013 – confirming he will be leaving Manchester United in the summer.

He has played for two of the world’s biggest clubs, in Real Madrid and then United, and if he’s now given the option between Brazil and Saudi Arabia – where he has been linked – it feels far more likely he’ll pick the latter.

After an illustrious career, in which he’s recently been making £350,000 per week, it feels there’s no way Casemiro will want to drop far below that, and the wages on offer in Brazil would represent a huge drop.

Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad are among the clubs that could offer Casemiro a home in Saudi Arabia.

He is just one of several Premier League stars whose form fell off a cliff, although the midfielder has recovered to a degree.

John Stones – Napoli

Stones has had massive struggles with fitness in recent seasons and City might well choose to get a big contract off their books from a player who isn’t adding much value.

Our friends at TEAMtalk suggest Napoli, AC Milan, Como, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and clubs in Saudi Arabia and North America are keen on the Englishman.

A move to Napoli, where Scott McTominay has had a resurgence and Antonio Conte wants to bring more stars from England, could be one of the best shouts.

It represents a chance to stay at the top level, still be paid well, and the form of McTominay shows the system should be easy to adapt to.

