Can you name every Arsenal player to score vs. Man Utd in PL since 2000?

Arsenal and Manchester United share one of the most iconic rivalries in Premier League history, but can you name every Arsenal player to score in the fixture since 2000-01?

We’ve given you the number of goals scored by the players alongside the years they scored them in as a hint, but it will be a difficult challenge to name all 33 goalscorers.

We haven’t included any scorers of own goals from either side, and you’ll have 15 minutes to rack your brain to remember some of the obscure names.

The score to beat from the office is 27/33, but we think you can do better than that.

If you want another challenge after this, why not try and name Arsenal’s top goalscorer for every Premier League season?

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Arsene Wenger’s 30 most used players at Arsenal?