Can you name every Man Utd player to score vs. Arsenal in PL since 2000?

Manchester United and Arsenal share one of the most iconic rivalries in Premier League history, but can you name every United player to score in the fixture since 2000-01?

We’ve given you the number of goals scored by the players alongside the years they scored them in as a hint, but it will be a difficult challenge to name all 32 goalscorers.

We haven’t included any scorers of own goals from either side, and you’ll have 15 minutes to rack your brain to remember some of the obscure names.

The score to beat from the office is 29/32, but we think any die-hard United fan should be able to at least match our score.

