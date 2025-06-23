Leeds United are back in the Premier League once again. But can you name the 20 players who have made the most appearances for the club in the top-flight since it was rebranded in 1992?

Forget their Championship stalwarts. Don’t think about their cult heroes in League One. We’re purely after the players who represented Leeds the most often in the big time. That’s the challenge we’re setting you here.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and have listed the total number of Premier League appearances each player made for the Whites as your clue.

An asterisk denotes that the player is currently part of Leeds United’s squad in 2025. Most of these names are from before the club’s relegation in 2004, but there are a couple of names who were near mainstays of their recent three-year stint back in the top flight.

