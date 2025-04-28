Leeds United have enjoyed a love-hate relationship with the Premier League, but can you name every player to score 10 or more goals for the club in the competition’s history?

The majority of the names of their top Premier League goalscorers are from before the relegation they suffered in 2004, but there are a few players since the return.

We’re sure you’ll get the man pictured above, who is comfortably Leeds’ top scorer of the Premier League era, with his 59 league goals for the club including an unforgettable four-goal haul against Liverpool.

He’s one of a few famous Leeds names, but there are also some more obscure forgotten players that you’ll do well to remember.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and have listed the number of goals each player scored for the Whites in the Premier League as a clue. An asterisk denotes that the player is still currently with Leeds.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 16/20.

Once you’ve finished this, see if you can name Leeds United’s top scorer for every season since 1992.

