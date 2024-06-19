Can you name every Leeds United manager since relegation in 2004?

Leeds United were a stable-ish club for a while, but they somehow burnt through 19 different managers since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2004.

Relegation that year was a disaster for a club that’d become a basketcase due to financial mismanagement. A quick return to the Premier League never looked likely but Leeds did reach the Championship play-off final in 2006 before losing 3-0 to Watford.

More ignominy followed as Leeds fell into the third tier for the first time in their history in 2007 and took three years to escape the division.

The rollercoaster at Elland Road didn’t stop when Leeds returned to the Championship, or in the aftermath of three years in the Premier League.

Naming every manager that sat in the Elland Road hotseat during that era isn’t the easiest of tasks – even for your average die-hard Leeds supporter. But that’s exactly what we’re asking you to do here.

We’re giving you 15 minutes to complete the task and, as a helping hand, we’ve listed the year(s) each manager was in charge of the Whites.

