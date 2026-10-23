The 265th meeting of Barcelona and Real Madrid takes place this weekend but which of their current teams make it into a combined XI?

It has consistently been the fixture that has the most combined talent on the pitch and while the days of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are over, stars like Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe have taken up the mantle.

Here’s how we reckon a combined XI would look:

GK: Joan Garcia

Picking a goalkeeper for this lineup depends on what you want from him.

In terms of making saves, Courtois is your best bet with a success rate of 76.3, second only to Celta’s Ionut Radu, and while that is far superior to the 68.2% of Joan Garcia, the Barcelona keeper offers a lot more with his feet.

No keeper in the league makes more sweeper actions per 90 in the league and he may not save as many attempts as Courtois does, but he is part of a defence that simply does not allow chances.

Barcelona have kept clean sheets in half their matches this season, all while being one of the best attacking units in the world, and only Atletico have conceded less xG so far this season.

We’re Garcia for this one.

RB: Xavi Espart

A few years ago, Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been an easy pick for this spot but the fact Mourinho preferred to play Federico Valverde there in their most recent Liga match speaks volumes.

Summer signing Denzel Dumfries has not been that great either and so choosing from the Barcelona options is wise.

Fresh off the La Masia factory line is Xavi Espart who has impressed hugely since coming into the team and has played both at left and right back.

CB: Pau Cubarsi

Yamal gets the headlines as Barcelona’s most exciting youth product but Cubarsi is already one of the best centre backs in the world and is only 19.

His defensive stats are solid but he’s particularly good on the ball having yet to be dispossessed this season.

CB: Eric Garcia

A lot of credit should go to Garcia who looked as if his Barcelona career was over when he was loaned out to Girona in 2024 but he has now become one of the best defenders Barcelona has.

He’s played in eight of Barcelona’s nine league games this season and while he has featured mostly as a right back, centre back is his preferred position.

LB: Marc Cucurella

The one entry into the defence from Madrid is Cucurella, who has a case to be called the best left back in the world.

It’s been a bit of a slow start since he moved to Madrid, but his performances with Chelsea and Spain show why the Spanish club paid so much money for him.

CM: Rodri

The Ballon d’Or winner has fitted seamlessly into life at Barcelona after his summer move, which is hardly surprising given his talent and that the team’s style seemed tailor-made for him.

He’s got a pass success rate of 95% and makes an average of 80 passes a game.

CM: Pedri

Pedri is only 23 and yet somehow this is his seventh season of being in the Barcelona first team.

Will he have injury repercussions later down the line? Almost certainly, but for now you can enjoy one of the most technically gifted midfielders on the planet.

RM: Lamine Yamal

An easy choice on the right wing, with Yamal having a credible claim to being the best player in the world.

His goal against PSG was a demonstration of just what he can do with a finish from an angle that he had no right to score from.

He gets a little criticism for his defensive work, but when you are that good up front, who cares?

READ: Comparing the stats of the main 2027 Ballon d’Or contenders: Kane, Yamal, Olise, Raphinha, Mbappe…

CAM: Jude Bellingham

The man for the big moment has been playing at an extraordinary high level for years, and after an excellent World Cup with England, he has started the Liga season with two goals and three assists in nine matches.

He is a joy to watch with technical ability mixed with his physicality, and if Barcelona fans could pick any player to have in their team, he would probably be the choice.

LM: Anthony Gordon

Vinicius Junior’s form has fallen almost in parallel to Gordon’s rising.

The former Everton and Newcastle winger has been fantastic since moving to Barcelona and has already become a fan favourite.

Four assists and one goal in eight Liga matches mean he deserves that spot over Vinicius Junior who has not looked the same player that was in contention for the Ballon d’Or for years.

ST: Kylian Mbappe

Easily the hardest pick on this list is trying to choose between the two top scorers in La Liga currently.

Raphinha was converted to a nine this season and has been in ridiculous form with 12 goals and three assists in eight games which makes Mbappe’s one-in-one record look bad.

But if push comes to shove, you would still take the Frenchman, who despite Raphinha’s start, you would fancy to be top scorer come the end of the season.

READ NEXT: Everyone who has backed the Kylian Mbappe Ballon d’Or PR campaign: Mourinho, Henry…

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