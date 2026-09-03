Goalkeepers from Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the highest-paid in world football. But who is number one of the number ones?

A good goalkeeper can make the difference for a team aiming for trophies, and so it’s no surprise that some clubs hand out big salaries for them.

While the best-paid players in the world are usually attackers, there are plenty of goalkeepers on six-figure salaries.

Using figures from Capology, here are the 10 highest-paid goalkeepers in the world.

1. Jan Oblak – £342,127 per week

Atletico Madrid’s number one became the best-paid goalkeeper in the world earlier this year – not by getting a payrise, but by virtue of the previous leader taking a paycut.

In his prime, few would deny Oblak is worth it. The Slovenian has been brilliant for Atleti for over a decade and will go down as a modern-day legend of La Liga goalkeepers.

Now 33, Oblak has two years remaining on his contract at the Metropolitano.

2. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – £271,665 per week

Ter Stegen’s total salary is worth more than £270,000 per week, but the club he’s currently playing for – Ajax – are only paying about 10% of that.

His parent club Barcelona are subsidising the rest of his wages whilst he’s on loan in Amsterdam, having done similar when they sent him to Girona last season.

Ter Stegen was highly rated in his prime but has been phased out by Barca, who still have him under contract until 2028 on terms he signed three years ago.

3. Gianluigi Donnarumma – £265,000 per week

The Premier League’s best-paid goalkeeper, Donnarumma was a coup for Manchester City last summer when they signed him from PSG.

He played 43 times in his first season with City, who are paying him more than he previously earned at either AC Milan or in Paris.

4. Manuel Neuer – £247,849 per week

Until recently, Neuer was the best-paid goalkeeper in the world, but the deal he signed to stay at Bayern Munich for this season saw him take a wage cut.

Now 40, Neuer goes along on short-term extensions these days. Once the best goalkeeper in the world, he’s still good enough to be representing a big club like Bayern.

5. Thibaut Courtois – £246,371 per week

The man who has taken Neuer’s mantle as the world’s current best goalkeeper, Courtois earns a very similar amount at Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old is in the final 12 months of his contract at the Bernabeu.

6. Edouard Mendy – £197,097 per week

Speaking of former Chelsea keepers, Mendy currently leads the way in the Saudi Pro League.

He signed for Al-Ahli in 2023 in a £16m deal and has helped them win back-to-back Asian Champions Leagues.

A contract extension in December 2025 means Mendy is still under contract until 2028.

7. Emiliano Martinez – £175,000 per week

Martinez’s Chelsea salary isn’t confirmed by Capology, but SalaryLeaks has him earning £175,000 per week

That’s an increase on the £150,000 he was paid weekly by Villa and he’s instantly become first choice at Stamford Bridge.

8. Bono – £167,532 per week

You too (ahem) can have a high salary, they said in Saudi Arabia… (sorry).

Bono left Sevilla for Al Hilal in 2023, bidding farewell to Spanish football after more than a decade.

The Morocco international renewed his deal in October 2025, also until 2028.

9. Jordan Pickford – £150,000 per week

A Premier League regular for the past 10 years and England’s long-time number one, Pickford still doesn’t get the recognition he deserves by some.

But he is among the best-paid keepers in the country, having earned a payrise when he extended his Everton deal in October 2025.

10. Alisson Becker – £150,000 per week

Across Merseyside, Alisson has been the Premier League’s standout goalkeeper for much of his eight-year spell with Liverpool.

He is now into the last year of his contract and Liverpool brought in Giorgi Mamardashvili last year to prepare for a future without him.

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