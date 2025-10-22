Lionel Messi owns the longest scoring streak in consecutive league matches. Across the 2012–13 La Liga season, he found the net in 21 straight matches.

He scored 33 times during that run and finished the campaign with 46 league goals, helping Barcelona to 100 points under Tito Vilanova.

It was part of a stretch where Messi won four straight Ballons d’Or and reached 91 goals in a single calendar year — a total no player has come close to matching.

Erling Haaland might be football’s closest thing to a scoring machine, but even he’s miles off. He’s bagged 22 goals in his last 12 for club and country, yet his Premier League streak stands at six games.

Here are nine players who own the longest scoring streak in consecutive league matches.

1. Lionel Messi – 21 games (Barcelona, 2012–13)

Messi scored in 21 consecutive La Liga matches during the 2012–13 season, netting 33 goals in that stretch.

He became the first player to score against every team in the same campaign, helping Barcelona reach 100 points.

That run sat inside a wider era where Messi collected four Ballons d’Or and broke Gerd Müller’s calendar-year record with 91 goals.

He left Barcelona in 2021 after 672 goals and 34 trophies, but that longest scoring streak remains untouchable.

The GOAT is yet to set such records in MLS, though he has 45 goal involvements in 28 matches.

=2. Josef Bican – 16 games (Slavia Prague, 1939–40)

Bican’s 16-game streak for Slavia Prague came as he dominated wartime football in central Europe.

He scored 57 league goals that season and remains the Czech league’s all-time leading scorer.

Across his career, he hit over 800 official goals, a figure recognised by both FIFA and RSSSF.

=2. Gerd Müller – 16 games (Bayern Munich, 1969–70)

Müller scored in 16 straight Bundesliga matches during the 1969–70 season, producing 24 goals in that streak alone.

He finished that campaign with 38 and hit 365 league goals overall — a Bundesliga record that still stands.

Known for his positioning and finishing, Müller also won the Ballon d’Or in 1970 and the World Cup in 1974.

=2. Teodor Peterek – 16 games (Ruch Chorzów, 1937–38)

Peterek scored in 16 consecutive Polish league games before World War II, a record that stood for nearly 80 years.

He helped Ruch Chorzow win four national titles and scored 154 league goals across his career.

Peterek later managed the club and remains one of the most important figures in its history.

=5. Robert Lewandowski – 15 games (Bayern Munich, 2020–21)

Lewandowski scored in 15 straight Bundesliga matches during Bayern’s 2020–21 title run, matching Müller’s long-standing record.

He ended the season with 41 league goals, breaking Müller’s 49-year-old single-season mark.

The Polish striker went on to score 344 goals for Bayern before joining Barcelona in 2022.

=5. Tor Henning Hamre – 15 games (Flora Tallinn, 2003)

Hamre scored in 15 consecutive league matches for Flora Tallinn in 2003, racking up an incredible 21 goals in that spell.

He finished the season with 39 goals from 25 matches, the highest single-season total in Estonian top-flight history.

The Norwegian striker later played in Denmark and Belgium before retiring early at 27, still holding Flora’s goal record.

=5. Stan Mortensen – 15 games (Blackpool, 1950–51)

Mortensen scored in 15 straight First Division matches for Blackpool in 1950–51, a record that lasted over 60 years.

He finished the season with 30 league goals and later hit a hat-trick in the 1953 FA Cup final.

A former RAF man, he scored 197 league goals for Blackpool and remains one of their all-time greats.

=5. Jaime Riveros – 15 games (Santiago Wanderers, 2004)

Riveros found the net in 15 consecutive Chilean league games for Santiago Wanderers during the 2004 Apertura.

He scored 21 times in that run and helped the club stay among the division’s top sides.

A domestic legend, Riveros later won the 2008 title with Everton and went into coaching after retirement.

=5. Josef Martinez – 15 games (Atlanta United, 2019)

Martínez scored in 15 straight MLS matches for Atlanta United in 2019, setting a new league record.

He hit 21 goals in that run and finished the season with 27 in 29 matches.

Now with San Jose Earthquakes, the Venezuelan has over 100 MLS goals plus a Golden Boot, MVP and Cup win.

