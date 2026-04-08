Our latest Guess The Wikipedia Footballer quiz has arrived. And this one is a nostalgia special featuring 10 Champions League stars from the 1990s.

You know the drill by now. We’ve taken 10 screengrabs from Wikipedia, featuring the career path section of 10 different players.

This week’s theme is that all 10 of them memorably featured in the Champions League in the 90s. They didn’t all get their hands on the trophy, although many did.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from Planet Football towers for this one is 7/10.

If you fancy another challenge after this one, why not try our last Wikipedia Footballer Quiz on World Cup cult heroes?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Guess The Wikipedia Footballer: Can you name these 10 Champions League winners?