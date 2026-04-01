Welcome to the latest edition of Planet Football’s world-famous Guess The Wikipedia Footballer series.

This week’s quiz is a World Cup special featuring cult heroes who are particularly memorable for their exploits at FIFA’s flagship tournament.

We’ve taken 10 screengrabs from 10 footballers’ Wikipedia career path section – but only from their club careers. Including their nationality would make this just too easy.

You can probably guess the nationality from where they started out, or spent the bulk of their career, while it’s also not too difficult to join the dots and work out which World Cup(s) they played at.

Your job is to tell us which footballer each screencap belongs to. To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname is enough.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ for this one is 8/10. We’re expecting strong scores on this one.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at last week’s Wikipedia quiz on international managers? Or, alternatively, an old classic on World Cup winners?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every country to have played at the World Cup finals?