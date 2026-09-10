Who is the better teenage prodigy?

Few wonderkids in football history have burst onto the scene as breathtakingly as Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal – but Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is one former teenage sensation who can match him.

But how do the two superstars stack up against one another when you compare their stats as teenagers? We’ve taken a closer look at the numbers.

Despite representing Barcelona’s great rivals, Mbappe has always spoken about Yamal with admiration and respect – perhaps because he can empathise with having the spotlight so bright so young.

“You can see [Lamine] has passion for football and that’s the only thing he mustn’t lose,” Mbappe told Jorge Valdano in a 2025 interview on Spanish station Movistar.

“The rest is just his life. People talk about his personal life, but I think people should leave him alone.

“[Lamine] is a great football player, but in life he’s an 18-year-old kid.

“At 18 everyone makes mistakes. He’ll live his life. We should only look at what he does on the pitch. The rest isn’t important, as long as it isn’t anything serious. He’s a player with a great talent.”

Mbappe made his debut at Monaco at the age of 16 and was soon stealing headlines, having produced some eye-catching displays in the club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals and surprise Ligue 1 title triumph in 2016-17.

He was 18 years old when he moved to PSG for a colossal fee and would soon add a second Ligue 1 title, as well as the World Cup with France, before he turned 20 in December 2018.

Yamal, meanwhile, broke onto the scene even younger. He was handed his Barcelona debut by Xavi Hernandez when he was just 15 years of age and soon became the youngest debutant in the history of the Spain national team, just 57 days after his 16th birthday.

He’s already won three La Liga titles with his boyhood club, as well as a Copa del Rey. He’s frequently found himself a thorn in the side of Mbappe, having played a key role as Spain beat France en route to winning Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.

The Barca prodigy has already clocked up significantly more football as a teenager than Mbappe, making 189 appearances compared to the Frenchman’s 150.

Mbappe’s 73 goals remain the standout figure, comfortably ahead of Yamal’s 61. But Yamal has created considerably more, registering 67 assists compared to Mbappe’s 48.

As a result, Yamal actually leads on total goal contributions, 128 to 121. Mbappe was considerably more efficient, though, averaging a goal every 136.1 minutes and a goal contribution every 82.1.

Crucially, Yamal’s teenage numbers are not finished. He has almost the whole of 2026-27 ahead of him before turning 20, whereas Mbappe’s numbers are already locked in.

Here’s how Yamal’s career stats for club and country stack up against a teenage Mbappe.

Lamine Yamal’s career stats as a teenager

Games: 189 ⭐

Goals: 61

Assists: 67 ⭐

Goal contributions: 128 ⭐

Penalties: 7 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 229.8

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 259.5

Minutes per goal or assist: 109.5

Kylian Mbappe’s career stats as a teenager

Games: 150

Goals: 73 ⭐

Assists: 48

Goal contributions: 121

Penalties: 1

Minutes per goal: 136.1 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 138.0 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 82.1 ⭐

READ NEXT: Lamine Yamal vs. Lionel Messi: Who scored 50 Barcelona goals quicker?



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