It’s fair to say the first game of Liverpool’s season delivered for drama.

The Andoni Iraola era is up and running after a 2-2 draw away at Newcastle United, with a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty snatching a point for the visitors.

Liverpool fell behind in the first five minutes when Anthony Elanga put Newcastle ahead, but Cody Gakpo equalised 10 minutes into the second half.

Joe Willock hit back almost instantly for Newcastle, though, and Liverpool were staring down the threat of defeat.

But fortune was on their side as they won a penalty deep into stoppage time after Lewis Hall brought down Victor Munoz in the box.

Szoboszlai converted the spot kick to seal a draw for Liverpool in Iraola’s first competitive game in charge.

With the goal going in in the 99th minute, it was the latest goal Liverpool have ever scored in an opening game of a Premier League season.

Incidentally, the record was set last year when Mohamed Salah scored in the 94th minute of their win over Iraola’s Bournemouth.

It made up for the flipside earlier. Elanga’s goal was the earliest Liverpool have ever conceded on matchday one in the Premier League, surpassing one in the eighth minute by Watford’s Stefano Okaka in 2017.

Liverpool preserve active record

The late equaliser also ensured Liverpool’s preserved an active Premier League record. They have the longest unbeaten streak from opening games of Premier League seasons out of the league’s current crop of teams.

By clinching the late draw, Liverpool ensured that this is a 14th consecutive season in which they have avoided defeat from their opening game.

It also made Iraola the fifth Liverpool manager to begin his reign in the Premier League with a draw, after Roy Evans, Rafael Benitez, Roy Hodgson and Jurgen Klopp.

Iraola reflected after the game on the early and late goals that changed its outcome.

“It’s a strange feeling,” he told Match of the Day. “Not the result we wanted but it’s true, the way we scored the goal in the end, it tastes better. Still, we would have definitely preferred the win.

“We started the game the worst way we knew. Newcastle away, first game of the season, the atmosphere, they have very fast players and we concede the goal. They punished us and we had to go against the result. But we didn’t give up in any moment. The energy the players, especially the substitutes, gave us, it was a good recovery.”

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