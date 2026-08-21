Liverpool are targeting Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh as they look to strengthen their squad – and they should be easily able to afford his wages.

The Reds have already had two bids rejected – one for £50million bid and one for £60million – but are expected to return for a player who would increase their attacking options after Mohamed Salah’s departure this summer.

Minteh, who joined Brighton from Newcastle for £30million in 2024, plays primarily on the right wing and is currently recovering from a leg injury sustained in pre-season.

Bradley Barcola is thought to be Liverpool’s main target, but they are yet to meet PSG’s £145million valuation of the player and could be forced to look elsewhere.

Minteh has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 73 appearances for the Seagulls. His wages are a mere £40,000 per week, peanuts in Premier League terms, and should be easily affordable even if Liverpool gave him a significant payrise.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Liverpool’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Minteh at Brighton.

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that:“All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Virgil van Dijk – £350,000

=2. Ryan Gravenberch – £280,000

=2. Alexander Isak – £280,000

=4. Dominik Szoboszlai – £250,000

=4. Cody Gakpo – £250,000

6. Ronald Araujo – £205,000

=7. Hugo Ekitike – £200,000

=7. Florian Wirtz – £200,000

=9. Alisson – £150,000

=9. Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000

=9. Federico Chiesa – £150,000

12. Jeremie Frimpong – £100,000

=13. Joe Gomez – £85,000

=13. Giorgi Mamardashvili – £85,000

=15. Conor Bradley – £75,000

=15. Kostas Tsimikas – £75,000

=15. Milos Kerkez – £75,000

18. Harvey Elliott – £65,000

19. Giovanni Leoni – £55,000

=20. Curtis Jones – £50,000

=20. Wataru Endo – £50,000

=22. Stefan Bajcetic – £40,000

=22. Yankuba Minteh – £40,000

24. Freddie Woodman – £30,000

=25. Trey Nyoni – £25,000

=25. Rio Ngumoha – £25,000

27. Rhys Williams – £10,000

28. Vitezlav Jaros – £7,000

29. Harvey Davies – £3,000

30. Jeremy Jacquet – N/A

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