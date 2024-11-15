Can you name every player to make one Premier League appearance for Arsenal?

Making a grand total of one Premier League appearance for Arsenal is a rare feat shared by just 25 different players. How many of them can you name?

It’s easy to know about the legendary Gunners who racked up hundreds of appearances for the club, from Tony Adams to Thierry Henry. But only Arsenal diehards will remember all the players who made just one league appearance.

To help you out, we’ve listed their position and the year in which they made their one and only league appearance for the club. You’ve got 15 minutes in total. We’ll be impressed if you can get double figures here.

And just for the avoidance of doubt for any smart alecs out there, Perry Groves – who technically made one appearance after the rebranding of the top flight in 1992, but also tons before – doesn’t count.

After trying your luck with this quiz, why not try the much simpler task of naming Arsenal’s top 30 Premier League appearance makers?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate Arsenal Quiz: 30 questions to test the most ardent Gunners faithful