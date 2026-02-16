Coventry City were Premier League staples during the 1990s – but can you name every player to score 10+ goals in the competition for them?

Playing at Highfield Road, Coventry were usually flirting with relegation until their eventual demotion in 2001.

They’ve been away from the top flight ever since, but are threatening to return 25 years later.

There’s no better time for a trip down memory lane, Sky Blues fans. You have 10 minutes and only the number of goals as a clue.

If you fancy another challenge, why not try and name the 30 most expensive transfers between Premier League clubs?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the biggest Premier League signings from relegated clubs?

