Eberechi Eze was bought by Arsenal for an initial £60million in the summer, and added to one of the best midfields in the Premier League, also including Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard.

Eze had a good start, with a combined six goals and assists in his first 10 Premier League games for Arsenal, including his first career hat-trick, coming against rivals Tottenham in November.

But the England international has not had a hand in a single league goal since, despite having played 10 games following that feat.

As a result of his recent struggles, we’ve looked into seven players who have surprisingly outperformed Eze in terms of goals and assists in this season’s Premier League.

Eli Junior Kroupi

Kroupi, 19, has eight goals so far in his debut Premier League season, after he was signed for just £10million in the summer.

The attacker’s goal contributions have come in fewer than 900 minutes of league action, while Eze has been on the pitch for over 1000 minutes.

Jaidon Anthony

English winger Anthony has played consistently for a struggling Burnley side who have been embedded in the Premier League’s relegation zone for much of the season.

The Clarets have only won four league games this season, and three of Anthony’s eight goal contributions have come in victories.

Lukas Nmecha

Fellow strugglers Leeds have seen striker Nmecha bag six goals and an assist despite largely being introduced from the bench this season.

Indeed, Nmecha – signed on a free by the newly-promoted club in the summer – is second choice to Whites top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and has started just seven league games this term, but has six goals and an assist in his appearances to date.

Casemiro

Casemiro was felt to have been finished a couple of seasons back, with Jamie Carragher stating the football had “left him.”

Now 33, Casemiro is in his final season with Manchester United, but is making the most of it, scoring five goals and laying on two assists from his deep-lying midfield role.

Mohammed Kudus

Kudus was one of the shining lights in what is now a struggling Tottenham side early this season. The Ghanaian, who only played two matches in 2026 before injuring his hamstring, raced beyond Eze early in the season.

While he’s not played for the last six games due to his injury, Kudus had reached seven direct goal contributions by his 13th game of the campaign.

Cole Palmer

On the form of previous seasons, Palmer would be expected to be outperforming Eze, but he spent 11 games injured this term and has admitted he’s not been fully fit since returning.

Yet still, in exactly 1000 minutes of football this term, the Chelsea superstar has eight goals and one assist to his name.

In just the last two games alone, Palmer has almost equalled Eze’s tally of goals and assists for the season, with five, including a hat-trick in one half against Wolves.

Marcus Tavernier

Tavernier has played often for Bournemouth this season but has been utilised across multiple positions. While at times he’s been on the wing or played No.10, he’s also dropped back into a holding-midfield role.

He has five goals and three assists in the Premier League this season, with a couple of those coming from the deeper role.

