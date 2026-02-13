Who has the easiest title run-in of Arsenal and Man City?
The Premier League title race is heating up, with the gap between leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City cut to just four points.
City have won both of their last two league games – including against Liverpool – while the Gunners could only muster up a draw in their last game, after taking the lead against Brentford on Thursday night.
With 12 games left to play this season, Arsenal are still in pole position, but they’ve been here before and let it slip. Confidence, while still high now, could be pierced.
The two Premier League title-chasers still have each other to play, at the Etihad on April 18, while the Gunners also have back-to-back games against rivals Tottenham and Chelsea.
But Mikel Arteta’s Gunners also have each of the bottom three to play between now and the end of the campaign.
City, meanwhile, only have two more of the big six to play – following an away match with Chelsea by facing off with Arsenal in April.
Like Arsenal, they also face relegation-threatened West Ham and Burnley before the end of the season, but finish the campaign with a tough match against third-placed Aston Villa, which could help to decide the title.
Arsenal
Wolves (A) – 20th
Tottenham (A) – 16th
Chelsea (H) – 5th
Brighton (A) – 14th
Everton (H) – 8th
Bournemouth (H) – 9th
Manchester City (A) – 2nd
Newcastle (H) – 10th
Fulham (H) – 12th
West Ham (A) – 18th
Burnley (H) – 19th
Crystal Palace (A) – 13th
Manchester City
Newcastle (H) – 10th
Leeds (A) – 15th
Nottingham Forest (H) – 17th
West Ham (A) – 18th
Chelsea (A) – 5th
Arsenal (H) – 1st
Burnley (A) – 19th
Everton (A) – 8th
Brentford (H) – 7th
Bournemouth (A) – 9th
Aston Villa (H) – 3rd
READ NEXT: Who has the easiest run-in out of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Man Utd & Chelsea?
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every manager to finish second in Premier League history?