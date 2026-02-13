The Premier League title race is heating up, with the gap between leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City cut to just four points.

City have won both of their last two league games – including against Liverpool – while the Gunners could only muster up a draw in their last game, after taking the lead against Brentford on Thursday night.

With 12 games left to play this season, Arsenal are still in pole position, but they’ve been here before and let it slip. Confidence, while still high now, could be pierced.

The two Premier League title-chasers still have each other to play, at the Etihad on April 18, while the Gunners also have back-to-back games against rivals Tottenham and Chelsea.

But Mikel Arteta’s Gunners also have each of the bottom three to play between now and the end of the campaign.

City, meanwhile, only have two more of the big six to play – following an away match with Chelsea by facing off with Arsenal in April.

Like Arsenal, they also face relegation-threatened West Ham and Burnley before the end of the season, but finish the campaign with a tough match against third-placed Aston Villa, which could help to decide the title.

Arsenal

Wolves (A) – 20th

Tottenham (A) – 16th

Chelsea (H) – 5th

Brighton (A) – 14th

Everton (H) – 8th

Bournemouth (H) – 9th

Manchester City (A) – 2nd

Newcastle (H) – 10th

Fulham (H) – 12th

West Ham (A) – 18th

Burnley (H) – 19th

Crystal Palace (A) – 13th

Manchester City

Newcastle (H) – 10th

Leeds (A) – 15th

Nottingham Forest (H) – 17th

West Ham (A) – 18th

Chelsea (A) – 5th

Arsenal (H) – 1st

Burnley (A) – 19th

Everton (A) – 8th

Brentford (H) – 7th

Bournemouth (A) – 9th

Aston Villa (H) – 3rd

