Pep Guardiola will be imminently announcing his departure from Manchester City, and the club have already lined up his replacement – former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca – according to reports.

David Ornstein reports that Guardiola will be leaving after Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa, while Fabrizio Romano has already given Maresca’s appointment the ‘here we go’ treatment.

It’s the end of an era after 10 trophy-laden years, but we’re excited to see what happens next. What will Maresca’s Man City look like, and will they continue enjoying the same level of success?

Here’s how we think City might line up under Maresca next season, lined up in the 4-2-3-1 formation he favoured at Chelsea.

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

We can’t see City changing their ‘keeper after what’s been a largely excellent debut Premier League campaign.

Funnily enough, we can actually see Maresca having more issues with his compatriot’s more old-school style than the departing manager. Guardiola was once the high priest of playing it out from the back, but he’s mellowed on that front in recent years.

“Enzo knows if he doesn’t play back, I will change him. If the goalkeeper plays long, I will change him,” Maresca stated in a like-it-or-lump-it message to the Chelsea faithful when there were grumblings last season.

James Trafford played under Maresca for City’s Under-21s and might be more of a natural fit, but whether he’ll stick around for another season of being the cup ‘keeper remains to be seen.

This’ll be an interesting subplot over the summer and beyond.

RB: Tino Livramento

Will Guardiola’s departure expose the fact that, for all the money they’ve spent, City’s squad is… a bit of a mess? Case in point: they don’t have a single natural right-back on their books.

Matheus Nunes has done a fine job there this season, but we have questions about whether that’ll continue without Guardiola’s magic touch.

We can see Nunes continuing to offer an option there as an all-round utility man. But this is surely one area where City back their new manager with a fresh face.

City have continually been linked with Livramento, and it wouldn’t be a great surprise to see Newcastle sell one of their most prized assets after failing to qualify for Europe.

CB: Marc Guehi

If it ain’t broke…

A shame his brainfart at Everton has (probably) cost Guardiola a league title send-off, but Guehi is surely one of the key pillars of City’s immediate future.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov

We love the Uzbek international, who increasingly looks an absolute revelation in City’s backline.

There’s also the experienced and proven Ruben Dias, of course, but with John Stones and (probably) Nathan Ake leaving in the summer they could probably do with some defensive reinforcements.

One to watch.

LB: Josko Gvardiol

We’ve pondered whether Guardiola leaving would allow Gvardiol to move back into his favoured role in the centre of defence.

But given the money invested on the likes of Khusanov and Guehi in recent years, we can’t see it.

Left-back it is.

DM: Elliot Anderson

“There is not one player that will turn [down] the chance to play for [Real] Madrid,” Guardiola told reporters in response to Rodri fluttering his eyelashes towards Florentino Perez over the last international break.

“Always my wish is that Rodri could stay as long as possible in this club because he is an incredible, top player but the life of everyone is everyone’s.”

Those words continue ringing in our ears. Los Blancos love a Ballon d’Or winner. They love a World Cup winner (watch this space). And they desperately need a midfielder who can run a game.

Every chance that Rodri follows Guardiola out of the door this summer.

If he does… You wonder if City might follow Arsenal’s lead and get a player that fits the Premier League’s meta in 2026. Legs. Athleticism. Power. Elliot Anderson ticks those boxes. He’s a machine.

CM: Nico O’Reilly

Rodri and Bernardo Silva’s partnership in midfield has shaped City chasing Arsenal down in the Premier League title race. We’ll see what happens with Rodri, but Silva’s farewell has already been confirmed.

There are those eyebrow-raising links to Enzo Fernandez, which take on a whole new dimension in light of who’ll be in the dugout, but City already have a number of existing options.

There are forgotten men Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis. It’s Nunes’ natural position. Not to mention adding a player with an engine like Anderson’s would also allow City to play a more technical, creative profile of player in Maresca’s favoured double pivot. Nico O’Reilly or Phil Foden?

We’re going with O’Reilly, but Maresca will be blessed with options.

FWR: Antoine Semenyo

Another signing from the last 12 months of Guardiola’s reign with one eye on the future.

Semenyo’s inspired match-winner in the FA Cup final was the crowning moment of a very promising first half-season with City.

He could be hugely important under Maresca, particularly if he can start dovetailing with City’s main man up top.

QUIZ: Can you name every player Pep Guardiola has signed for £20million+?

CAM: Rayan Cherki

A one-man argument against the death of the Premier League baller.

Maresca is an infamous taskmaster, so there might be a bit of friction with such a maverick talent, but hopefully he can find a place for the France international.

Surely the most fun and entertaining player in the country.

If not… Foden back in? He’s evidently part of the club’s plans, having just extended his current deal to 2030.

FWL: Jeremy Doku

A few months ago, we’d have questioned Doku’s future in a City shirt.

His dribbling ability is immense, and he’s been an absolute nightmare for opposition full-backs since day one, but end product and decision-making were always lacking – as evidenced by his bang average goals and assist returns.

Dare we say it, but there was almost something a bit Adama Traore about him. All sizzle, no steak.

We’ve been made to eat our words in recent weeks. The Belgian has transformed into one of City’s most decisive, devastatingly effective players. His exceptional contributions have just about kept City on Arsenal’s coattails.

If Maresca can keep Doku ticking over at that level, they’ll be difficult to stop.

ST: Erling Haaland

“If they decide, it is because for sure, it’s deserved,” Maresca told reporters when news of Haaland’s mammoth 2034 contract extension broke back in January.

“In terms of duration, the only thing I can say is that he is a fantastic guy, humble, works hard. He deserves all the goals he scores and these kind of things.”

The Norwegian goal machine will remain among the first names on the teamsheet. Maresca could probably do with an alternative backup rotation option to add to the squad, though.

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