Eli Junior Kroupi & the nutmeg worthy of inflated Premier League ticket prices

Kroupi boosted his asking price with this ridiculous nutmeg.

It cost around £43 to £61 to watch Bournemouth play Leeds United on Saturday.

You might think that’s reasonable enough for a Premier League fixture, but we’ve been conditioned to think that way with incremental price increases.

And it’s not a case of waking up on the day of the match, rocking up to the ground and paying on the gate. Oh no.

Your visit will have been planned weeks in advance, long enough to ensure you’re only gouged in one eye by the cost of a train ticket.

And there’s the rigmarole of signing up to an official Bournemouth account online to get an e-Ticket. Which is definitely about sustainability and not another way to harvest your data.

All of this is to say attending a Premier League match is not just inexpensive, but an exercise in hoop-jumping and inconvenience.

But football is still a wonderful sport and there are moments to make all those expenses worth it. Such as Eli Junior Kroupi’s nutmeg before Bournemouth’s second goal.

The Cherries were leading 1-0 as the clock ticked into the fifth minute of injury time, far from holding on against a pretty florid Leeds but with the worst-case scenario lurking in the back of their minds.

Marcus Tavernier rolled the ball to Kroupi on the edge of Leeds’ area. The pass itself wasn’t speedy, but the Frenchman was already moving at the speed of knots and could’ve easily miscontrolled.

Instead, Kroupi collected himself and dribbled inside. Sean Longstaff loomed into view, already having mentally dispossessed the Bournemouth man and weighing up methods of launching one last counter-attack.

Kroupi paused, briefly, and assessed. No chance of dribbling around Longstaff, part of a Leeds side that physically loomed over their opponents.

No chance of going under either, having made the error of not stuffing a digging utensil in his sock beforehand.

The only option was to go through Longstaff. Kroupi instinctively realised this and cutely slipped the ball between his opponent’s legs.

Having overcome this obstacle, the 20-year-old dissected two further Leeds defenders with an incisive pass straight into Amine Adli’s path.

Adli happily slotted his finish past James Trafford to seal Bournemouth’s victory and give Kroupi the assist he deserved.

He is him. Junior Kroupi's assist is OUTRAGEOUS 😱 pic.twitter.com/sewBU9ecVf — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 31, 2026

Such is the club’s business model that he won’t be in Dorset for long. The likes of Arsenal, PSG and Tottenham are all sniffing around the striker, compiling PowerPoints to pitch to the player and his agent.

Bournemouth will cash in, having likely found his replacement already for a fraction of the cost. The ceiling will have been reinforced, but the floor raised further.

It’s now six wins in a row for Marco Rose’s team, clicking into gear just as the Thursday-Sunday carousel speeds up.

And there’s little danger of any fan feeling short-changed after seeing Kroupi’s nutmeg in the flesh.

By Michael Lee

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