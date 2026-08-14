Rising stars at Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are among the young talents that could be on the cusp of a big breakthrough season.

While established superstars and big-name signings dominate the headlines, there is something uniquely satisfying about watching homegrown talent pit their wits against experienced, world-class players.

Here are six Premier League wonderkids on the cusp of a big breakthrough in 2026-27.

Luca Williams-Barnett

“We have to manage him like a precious diamond,” Roberto De Zerbi said of Williams-Barnett during his eye-catching pre-season.

“We have to help him to improve in the last decision.

“Physically, work harder to become stronger because this time of football, he needs to be strong, and to give him space when there is the right moment.

“I usually give time to all the young players I work with in my career, and he is a potential special player.”

Ben Davies is also a big fan of the 17-year-old midfielder, who hails from Luton.

“He’s a really top player,” the experienced defender said. “He’s got a lot of potential. I think you can see the qualities that he’s got.

“I think now the next step is developing his habits in the game. But to have a player like that who’s got no fear, that has the confidence to try things in games, who doesn’t get affected if he loses the ball, I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Sam Alabi

You ain’t got no-

It’s pronounced Ala-Bee, which might unfortunately stop football’s first (surely?) Daphne & Celeste chant before conception. What a shame.

Swiftly moving on, big things are expected of the England Under-17 international, who is yet to make his senior competitive debut for Newcastle United but received praise from Eddie Howe last season.

It’s been far from an ideal summer for the Magpies, who are yet to fill the gaping chasm in their midfield following the departures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, but that might result in opportunities being fast-tracked for one of their brightest prospects.

An energetic No.8, Alabi likes to get on the front foot, drive through midfield and contribute in the final third. The kind of dynamic presence that Tyneside could fall in love with, and god knows they need some good news.

Comparisons to Paul Pogba might be a tad premature, mind.

Shea Lacey

If you follow any Manchester United fans on social media, chances are you’ll have noticed the uniformly rave reviews about Lacey in pre-season.

The 19-year-old has been kicking around the periphery of the senior set-up for a while now. He made three Premier League appearances last term, and made headlines for a slightly overzealous pair of yellows in the Red Devils’ FA Cup elimination at home to Brighton.

There were bound to be a few bumps in the road along the way, but that is all part of the process for a teenager stepping into senior football.

Michael Carrick isn’t blessed with the deepest squad, which could be a blessing in disguise for the next top prospects off the Carrington production line.

Trey Nyoni

The Liverpool starlet made six Premier League appearances last season and was around the fringes of Arne Slot’s 2024-25 title-winning squad.

We’ve known that Liverpool have a diamond on their hands for three years, but he’s been steadily developing his game in their youth ranks.

Every summer, one talented youth prospect makes the step up in pre-season and makes the case for warranting more first-team minutes. This year that might just be Nyoni, who has looked among the Reds’ standout individuals as Andoni Iraola grapples with getting them playing in a new style.

The 19-year-old midfielder looks perfect for the blood and thunder of Iraolaball, and we cannot wait to see how he fares once the proper games roll around.

Dastan Satpaev

Honestly, who can say what’ll happen next at Chelsea.

They’ve got a small army of players on their books, and it’ll be difficult for Xabi Alonso to keep the fringe players happy with regular opportunities in the absence of European football.

A Conference League campaign might’ve been nice for prospects like Satpaev, who might have to make do with cameos in the domestic cups if he’s not sent out on loan.

But the 17-year-old attacker undoubtedly possesses the ability to make an impact, having already been talked up as having the potential to become Kazakhstan’s greatest-ever footballer.

He’s already made an impression on his new manager after scoring the first goal of the Alonso era in a pre-season friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers.

“I knew Dastan from last year, from Almaty, and you see that he is a different player,” Alonso told reporters.

“He is a goal threat, he attacks very well this inner channel, close to the striker, coming from outside. For him it is coming from Almaty, from his first experience in the club, he has been good.”

Brian Madjo

The kid’s special.

Having bullied an elite centre-back in Willian Pacho on his competitive Aston Villa debut, we can’t wait to see what he’s got in store this season.

Not that we’re getting carried away or anything.

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