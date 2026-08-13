Brian Madjo has just set a new record as the youngest ever scorer in the UEFA Super Cup and it might not be the only feat he breaks this season.

Aston Villa were so confident in Madjo’s potential that they committed to paying up to €12m for him as a 17-year-old in January. But despite him being born in England, they were initially blocked from using him because he’d made an international transfer before turning 18.

Villa escalated the case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport this summer and eventually got the all clear to start using him.

And on his competitive debut, he gave a glimpse into why they were so keen to bring him on board as quickly as possible, as he scored against PSG to become the Super Cup’s youngest scorer of all time, beating Patrick Kluivert’s record from 30 years ago.

Villa have a special talent on their hands. So, from most to least likely, what other records could be in Madjo’s sights this season?

Villa’s youngest Prem scorer

Madjo has until March to become Villa’s youngest Premier League goalscorer, with the record currently held by Gareth Barry.

Barry was 18 years and 60 days old when he scored for Villa against Nottingham Forest in April 1999.

Madjo doesn’t turn 18 until January, so he stands every chance of beating Barry’s record.

Youngest English scorer in the UCL

Now that it’s all cleared up that Enfield-born Madjo is English and not Luxembourgian, the striker could become the youngest English scorer in Champions League history.

But the window of opportunity isn’t quite as wide open for this one. The current record holder is Jude Bellingham, whose first goal in the Champions League for Borussia Dortmund came when he was 17 years and 290 days old.

Madjo has less than 80 days to break the record, but Villa will have three games to play in the league phase before then. Tricky, then, but not impossible.

Most goals by a substitute in a Prem season

With Ollie Watkins still at Villa and Tammy Abraham also to compete with – and those Nicolas Jackson links aren’t going away, either – Madjo might have to be patient for starts in the Premier League.

But he’s shown over the past few weeks, having impressed in pre-season before his Super Cup exploits, that he deserves to be given a chance and can make the most of it when he is.

Thus, we’d back him to get a few goals off the bench this season. But can he get the record for the most in a Premier League season by a substitute?

The target is eight, achieved by Adam Le Fondre for Reading in 2012-13.

Youngest Prem hat-trick scorer

“He should have had a hat-trick!” tweeted The Athletic’s Aston Villa reporter Jacob Tanswell during Madjo’s impressive Super Cup cameo.

Well, if he does manage to get an actual hat-trick this term, he could become the youngest player to do so in Premier League history.

Michael Owen, one of the game’s greatest ever goal-getters at a young age, holds the record after doing so at the age of 18 years and 62 days for Liverpool against Sheffield Wednesday in February 1998.

That means there’s an almost identical timeframe to the one for beating Barry as Villa’s youngest Premier League scorer for Madjo to try and surpass it.

But no pressure – we suspect he’ll be happy getting off the mark one goal at a time for now.

Most goals by a teenager in debut Prem season

A recent record, this one. It was just last season that it was set by Eli Junior Kroupi, with 13 goals for Bournemouth.

Reaching that benchmark is a tall order for Madjo, but with the wind in his sails, who knows what he could achieve?

Youngest England scorer

Probably the least likely one here, but the current lack of convincing Harry Kane successors for England means Madjo is now on people’s radars.

If he gets his senior international debut in either of the first two international breaks of the season (September/October and November) and scores, he would break Wayne Rooney’s record as England’s youngest scorer.

Rooney is the only man to score for England before the age of 18, doing so at 17 years and 317 days old.

Madjo won’t get there until late November, but considering he’s only played at under-17 level for England so far, it’s unlikely he’ll be given his senior bow in time to break the record.

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