If you’ve had to switch off from football after the busiest World Cup ever, we don’t blame you – but you might have missed some transfers for a few familiar faces. Feel guilty now?

Fear not, we’re here to get you back up to speed with the transfers that might have passed you by in August so far.

You know Bruno Guimaraes has gone to Arsenal, Ronald Araujo has gone to Liverpool and Yan Diomande has gone to Real Madrid. You’ve probably also seen that Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson have gone to Chelsea, and James Trafford has gone to Leeds.

But how many of these moves have you noticed?

Florentino Luis – Burnley to Ipswich

It always felt unlikely that Burnley would be keeping Florentino after relegation, even though their permanent signing of him only kicked in this summer.

Once a bit of a prodigy in Portugal, the 26-year-old has stepped immediately back up to the Premier League, joining a newly promoted Ipswich side.

The midfielder has signed a five-year contract with Ipswich.

Franco Mastantuono – Real Madrid to Fiorentina

Fiorentina have been making some ambitious moves for a team who weren’t too far above the relegation zone last season. Consider them the Italian Spurs, if you will.

Their marquee signing so far has been Mastantuono, the Argentine attacking midfielder who’s joined them on loan from Real Madrid.

There’s no clause for a permanent transfer, since Mastantuono’s parent club still believe he’s destined for big things. But for a year only, Fiorentina will hope he turns out to be a coup.

The former River Plate talent is still only 18 and this loan spell could be crucial to him reaching his potential.

Angelino – Roma to Deportivo

Former Manchester City left-back Angelino never seems to stay at clubs for too long, with his two-and-a-half year spell with Roma recently coming to an end.

There was some mystery over what was causing him to miss as many games as he did last season, having previously been a key player for the Serie A side.

He’ll be hoping to get back on track this season, and he’ll do so in potentially the perfect environment. Fresh from promotion back to La Liga at long last, Deportivo have signed themselves a hometown hero on loan with an option to buy.

Although he was born near A Coruna, Angelino has never played in La Liga until now.

Peter Gulacsi – RB Leipzig to Villarreal

After 11 years with RB Leipzig – and two more with sister club Red Bull Salzburg before that – former Liverpool goalie Gulacsi has embarked on a new challenge.

Now 36, the Hungarian has joined Villarreal on a two-year deal.

Emmanuel Latte Lath – Atlanta United to Union Berlin

Back in February 2025, Latte Lath became the most expensive signing in MLS history when leaving Middlesbrough for Atlanta United.

But he only scored nine MLS goals from 44 games before his recent return to European football. He’s joined Union Berlin on loan for the season.

Giovanni Reyna – Borussia Monchengladbach to Strasbourg

Still only 23, it feels like Reyna has failed to reach his potential after being heralded as one of America’s brightest talents.

He only lasted one season at Borussia Monchengladbach, but now has to put that behind him as he sets out for a new challenge with Strasbourg.

Given his recent form, and his past drab spell with Nottingham Forest, we’d be surprised if they’ve signed him with a view to a future Chelsea move, but you never know.

Reyna has signed a contract until 2031 with his new club.

Glen Kamara – Rennes to QPR

It’s a return to English football for former Arsenal and Leeds midfielder Kamara, who’s joined QPR on loan from Rennes.

The 30-year-old last played in the Championship in the 2023-24 season with Leeds, but never found the same kind of continuity with Rennes.

Arthur Masuaku – Sunderland to Konyaspor

Sunderland were willing to let Masuaku move on for free a year after signing him, having let the left-back finish last season on loan with Lens.

Masuaku has signed a two-year contract with Konyaspor, which marks a return to Turkish football after his previous three-year stint with Besiktas.

Yan Couto – Borussia Dortmund to Como

Couto must have thought he’d finally found a place to settle when he made a loan move from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund permanent in 2025.

On the contrary, the right-back has been sent to Como on loan for the season.

Sasa Lukic – Fulham to Ipswich

Ipswich’s post-promotion recruitment drive has continued with the signing of Lukic from Fulham after three-and-a-half years at Craven Cottage.

With almost 100 Premier League appearances to his name, Lukic could become an important figure for his new side, who have given him a four-year deal.

Charlie Cresswell – Toulouse to Rennes

Former Leeds defender Cresswell has settled in France since his 2024 move to Toulouse, but he’ll be turning out for a different Ligue 1 club this season.

Rennes have signed the centre-back on loan with an obligation to buy.

READ MORE: Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2026-27

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 most expensive transfers between Premier League clubs?