The Premier League might be richest league in the world but La Liga is paying its 10 biggest stars a higher average wage…

Vinicius Jr might have become the second-highest-paid player in the Premier League if he had been serious about joining Arsenal, but instead he takes that accolade in La Liga, bumping the Spanish league above England’s top flight when it comes to the average wage of it’s 10 biggest earners.

For comparison, here are the top 10 highest-paid players in each of the top five European leagues. All wage figures are taken from Capology, with all but Premier League then converted into pounds sterling…

Highest-paid players in La Liga

1) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) – £513,000

2) Vincius Jr (Real Madrid) – £513,000

3) Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) – £342,000

4) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – £342,000

5) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) – £342,000

6) Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) – £282,000

7) Ibrahima Konate (Real Madrid) – £274,000

8) Raphinha (Barcelona) – £274,000

9) Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – £274,000

10) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid) – £274,000

Average weekly salary of top 10 highest-paid players in La Liga: £343,000

Capology estimate that Vini Jr’s new deal has given him parity with Mbappe when he comes to a guaranteed weekly salary but the France star banks a far bigger bonus.

Oblak’s wage is interesting in that Atletico Madrid are paying a higher salary than four of the Premier League’s Big Six.

And fair play to Ibrahima Konate’s agent…

Highest-paid players in the Premier League

1) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – £525,000

2) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – £350,000

3) Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – £300,000

4) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – £300,000

5) Jack Grealish (Manchester City) – £300,000

6) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – £300,000

7) Omar Marmoush (Manchester City) – £295,000

8) Alexander Isak (Liverpool) – £280,000

9) Phil Foden (Manchester City) – £280,000

10) Kai Havertz (Arsenal) – £280,000

Average weekly salary of top 10 highest-paid players in the Premier League: £321,000

You could argue that half of the top 10 are not offering value for their money, with Man Utd having to make nice with Marcus Rashford since no one else would even consider matching the salary they are obliged to pay a player who hasn’t turned out for them since 2024.

is among three players in the top 10 who could be moved on this summer.

Just the EIGHT years remaining on Haaland’s contract…

MORE: The highest-paid Premier League XI of 2026-27: Haaland, Saka, Fernandes…

Highest-paid players in Bundesliga

1) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – £411,000

2) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) – £375,000

3) Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – £329,000

4) Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) – £263,000

5) Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) – £248,000

6) Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – £246,000

7) Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich) – £230,000

8) Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) – £222,000

9) Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) – £214,000

10) Min-jae Kim (Bayern Munich) – £197,000

Average weekly salary of top 10 highest-paid players in Bundesliga: £273,500

You have to go to joint 13th on the list to find a player being paid by anyone other than Bayern Munich, with Borussia Dortmund’s highest wage being £155,000 a week.

A non-Bayern top 10 would feature five from Dortmund, three from Bayer Leverkusen, and two from RB Leipzig, averaging £131,000 a week.

Highest-paid players in Ligue 1

1) Ousmane Dembele (PSG) – £299,000

2) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) – £269,000

3) Achraf Hakimi (PSG) – £224,000

4) Marquinhos (PSG) – £221,000

5) Lucas Hernandez (PSG) – £218,000

6) Vitinha (PSG) – £194,000

7) Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG) – £188,000

8) Nuno Mendes (PSG) – £179,000

9) Willian Pacho (PSG) – £149,000

10) Joao Neves (PSG) – £149,000

Average weekly salary of top 10 highest-paid players in Ligue 1: £209,000

Like the Bayern-dominated Bundesliga, PSG inevitably complete the top 10, with Lyon making an appearance at 11th, but only because they agreed to cover Lois Openda’s Juventus salary when they took him on loan for the season.

Without that, PSG would lock out the top 13 before Marseille make the list on account of their obligation to pay Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg £104,000 a week – but probably not for much longer.

Liverpool won’t have had many problems agreeing Bradley Barcola’s personal terms since he’s currently on only £104,000 a week. Perhaps we should have a whip-round for the lad.

Highest-paid players in Serie A

1) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – £274,000

2) Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) – £198,000

3) Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) – £183,000

4) Jonathan David (Juventus) – £183,000

5) Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) – £183,000

6) Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli) – £183,000

7) Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) – £167,000

8) Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) – £167,000

9) Christopher Nkunku (AC Milan) – £152,000

10) Rasmus Hojlund (Napoli) – £152,000

Average weekly salary of top 10 highest-paid players in Serie A: £184,000

We’re a long way past the late 80s and early 90s, the days of Gazzetta Football Italia when Italian clubs were paying the biggest money.

Now they’ve slipped to the bottom of the top five leagues, with Juve still struggling to get value for money.

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