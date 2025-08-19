Nottingham Forest have invested heavily in their squad in recent seasons – but can you name their 15 most expensive signings of all time?

We’ve given you 10 minutes to name their 15 most expensive signings and have listed the fee paid and the year the deal was completed as clues.

Note: we’ve only included the initial transfer fee and not any add-ons.

If this gives you the taste for more Forest-related trivia, why not try to name their top Premier League goalscorers?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every different club that Nuno Espirito Santo has managed?

