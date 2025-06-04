No nation boasts as many different Ballon d’Or winners as France – but can you name every male French player to have lifted the prestigious award?

Five different French players have won France Football’s award for the best footballer in any given year.

That sees them tied with Germany and Italy for the most Ballon d’Or winners, but they may claim the honour outright in 2025 if current bookmakers’ favourite Ousmane Dembele gets his hands on the prize.

Dembele would follow in the footsteps of some truly legendary Les Bleus stars.

We’ve given you just five minutes and your only clue is the year(s) in which each player won it.

It’s short and sweet, but it will require some proper historical knowledge – only one of these legendary names is from the 21st century.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not try and name all 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d’Or?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 30 French players with the most Premier League appearances?