Can you name every German player to ever appear for Arsenal?

Only 12 German players have appeared for Arsenal in the 137-year history of the club – but can you name them all?

Ten have made more than 10 appearances for the club, and just five have made it into three figures.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name all 12. We reckon you should be able to get at least half of these, but full marks will require some serious thought.

“I was welcomed with open arms by all the Arsenal staff, my team-mates, and most importantly the incredible fans,” wrote the man pictured above, the German to have made more appearances for Arsenal than any other, when he left in 2021.

“I will always be grateful for the trust placed in me by Arsene Wenger in September 2013. I’ve grown up as an adult in North London, a place I can always call home. I’ll never forget that.

“Together we ended the club’s nine-year trophy drought and brought long-needed silverware back to the fans who deserved it.”

If you fancy another challenge after this, why not try your luck at naming every player Arsene Wenger used in his last season at Arsenal?

