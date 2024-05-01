Can you name every player to score 5+ Champions League goals for Borussia Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund are increasingly part of the Champions League furniture, but can you name every player to score five or more goals for the German club in the competition?

Dortmund won the competition in 1997, stunning Juventus in the final, and also lost in the 2013 showpiece to fellow Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. This is a club with serious European pedigree.

And we’re asking you to name all 15 men to have scored five or more times for Dortmund in Europe’s elite competition. You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all and an asterisk denotes a player that is still at the club.

You've got 15 minutes to get them all and an asterisk denotes a player that is still at the club.

