Can you name Spurs’ XI from their 3-2 comeback win at Arsenal in 2010?

On November 20, 2010, Tottenham Hotspur played their part in one of the most memorable North London derbies in history with a 3-2 comeback victory over Arsenal. How well do you remember that side?

To jog your memory: goals from Samir Nasri and Marouane Chamakh (of all people) gave the Gunners a two-goal lead within the opening half an hour. But Spurs raced back with three second-half goals to register their first win away at Arsenal in 17 years.

“I gave them a rollicking at half-time, and woke them up a bit,” Harry Redknapp said afterwards.

“We took the game to them from the start of the second half. We had to go for broke. It wasn’t a case of trying to stem the tide, it was a case of trying to get back into the game.

“We were either going to get beat 5-0, or have a go. That’s what we did, because that’s my nature.”

He added: “We can beat anybody. This has put us right back in the race again. It’s wide open. “If my players believe in themselves as much as I do, we can achieve anything.”

Spurs went on to finish fifth but that shouldn’t detract from a famous victory at the Emirates.

We’re asking you to name the 11 players that Redknapp chose in his starting line-up that afternoon. The time to beat from the Planet Football office is 01:34 but any Spurs fans worth their salt will fancy their chances of beating us.

