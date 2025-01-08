Chelsea, Arsenal Liverpool and Manchester United have all splashed cash on goalkeepers to varying degrees of success over the years – but can you name the 20 most expensive goalkeepers in Premier League history?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. We’ve listed the 20 ‘keepers who have signed for Premier League clubs for the biggest transfer fees. How many can you name?

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and name them all. Some feature more than once. To make this extra tough, we haven’t given you the buying club – the fee (according to Transfermarkt) and the year the deal took place are your only clues.

If you fancy another challenge, try naming the 20 most expensive strikers in Premier League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record signing?

