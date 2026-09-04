Ipswich Town have had some reliable goalscorers during the Premier League era – but can you name everybody to reach double figures?

The Tractor Boys have been infrequent participants in the top-flight since 1992, but usually have one or two hotshots when they are there.

Six Ipswich players scored 10 or more top-flight goals for the club and we’re asking you to name as many as possible in five minutes. The only clue is the number of goals each player scored.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, try and name every current Premier League club’s all-time top scorer in the competition.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.