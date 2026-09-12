Lionel Messi record broken as Real Madrid loanee scores hat-trick

Franco Mastantuono became the youngest Argentine player to ever score a hat-trick in Europe’s top five leagues as the on-loan Real Madrid star shined for Fiorentina.

The winger scored his three goals during the Italian’s club 4-2 victory over Venezia in Serie A and at the time of doing so was 231 days younger than Messi.

Two of his goals came within 108 seconds as Fiorentina come back from a goal behind to earn their first points of the season.

Since moving to Italy, it has not been the smoothest of sailing though with the club losing the first three games he was involved in.

The result against Venezia is hoped to be a turning point for the club and one for Mastantuono who missed out on Argentina’s World Cup squad owing to a lacklustre first year at Madrid.

At 19 years and 28 days of age, Mastantuono looks to have a promising future in the game having joined Real Madrid for €45m in 2025.

He made 35 appearances for Madrid last season but was sent out on loan for this campaign, joining Fiorentina.

Messi is clearly an important role model for the player who chose number 30 at Madrid as it was the number Messi was first given at Barcelona.

And despite joining Madrid, he was not afraid to declare Messi as the best player in the world during his presentation.

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In his presentation for Madrid, Mastantuono also highlighted his flexibility in attack.

“I’m an offensive player, left-footed, right-footed… I don’t like to describe myself; I prefer others to do it,” he said. “What’s certain is that I’m going to give it my all. I’m going to be there in whatever way I can to help the team.

“I’m here to help in any way I can, although I’m more accustomed to starting on the right and coming inside.”

The Messi record had stood for close to 30 years with the famous number 10 scoring his goals against Real Madrid in 2007.

By the time he exited his teenage years, Messi had scored 30 goals for Barcelona. Mastantuono meanwhile is on 16 goals so far in his career.

The modern benchmark for teenage talent is Lamine Yamal who was born a month before Mastantuono. The Barcelona star has 54 goals for his club.

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