Middlesbrough have been absolutely flying under Kim Hellberg and, following their latest win against Sheffield United, are now top of the Championship.

Most Boro fans didn’t know what to expect heading into 2025-26, with the club making the decision to part company with Michael Carrick over the summer.

Middlesbrough had started to make a name for themselves as the ‘nearly men’ of the Championship, having finished between 10th and seventh in five of their last seven campaigns.

However, after a somewhat turbulent summer, Rob Edwards made a surprisingly good start to the season and had Boro competing for promotion before he was lured away by Wolves.

Following Edwards’ controversial departure, the club could’ve easily regressed had they not hired the correct replacement.

They ultimately settled on Kim Hellberg as their new manager and since his appointment at the end of November, they haven’t looked back.

During Hellberg’s tenure so far, Boro have won more points than any Championship side, have scored the most goals and also boast the best defensive record.

As of writing, they’ve averaged 2.2 points per game under the 38-year-old, which is the equivalent of 101 points over a full campaign.

They’ve also averaged 1.9 goals per game and only 0.85 goals against, which is the best record of any Championship club since Hellberg took over.

Of course, Middlesbrough’s job is far from over, but he’s put them into pole position with 15 games remaining of the season.

If Middlesbrough continue to average 2.2 points per game between now and the end of the campaign, they will finish with 94 points, which will almost certainly be good enough for automatic promotion.

Coventry have looked like the outstanding Championship team for the majority of the campaign, but Frank Lampard’s men have hit a rough patch of late.

Over the same period of games that Hellberg has been at the Riverside, Coventry sit 16th in the form table, having only taken 19 points from their last 14 matches.

They are still hanging onto a place in the top two, but now have the likes of Ipswich, Hull and Millwall breathing down their necks.

Following Boro’s latest triumph over Sheffield United, they’ve now gone two points clear of Coventry at the top, having won their last six in a row, with Coventry to play next.

“Of course, it’s a big night,” Hellberg told BBC Radio Tees after their win at Bramall Lane.

“A very tough opponent away from home so those type of results to win six in a row in very different ways is impressive from the group.”

To illustrate just how good Middlesbrough have been under Hellberg, here’s the full Championship table since he took charge in November.

Note: all teams have played 14 games, unless otherwise stated.

1. Middlesbrough – 31 points, +15GD

2. Hull City – 29 points, +8GD

3. Millwall – 28 points, +8GD (15 games)

4. Ipswich – 27 points, +10GD

5. Sheffield United – 26 points, +11GD (15 games)

6. Norwich City – 26 points, +9GD

7. Swansea – 25 points, +9GD

8. Wrexham – 25 points, +4GD (15 games)

9. QPR – 22 points, +4GD (15 games)

10. Birmingham – 21 points, -2GD (15 games)

11. Watford – 20 points, +1GD

12. Preston – 20 points, -1GD

13. Bristol City – 20 points, -2GD (15 games)

14. Derby – 19 points, +5GD

15. Southampton – 19 points, -1GD

16. Coventry – 19 points, -2GD

17. Portsmouth – 16 points, -5GD (13 games)

18. Leicester – 14 points, -6GD

19. Charlton – 13 points, -6GD (13 games)

20. Oxford – 13 points, -7GD

21. Stoke – 13 points, -7GD

22. Blackburn – 13 points, -9GD (16 games)

23. West Brom – 12 points, -12GD (15 games)

24. Sheffield Wednesday – 3 points, -24GD (15 games)

