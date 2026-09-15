La Liga attackers account for more than half of the top 10 so far

Big names like Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Raphinha are leading the scoring charts across Europe so far this season, but there are also some under-the-radar names and even a golden oldie.

Harry Kane was the top scorer in Europe last season with 36 Bundesliga goals, and the race is on to be the best bagsman across the continent’s best leagues this season.

Here are the top 10 goalscorers from Europe’s five major leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1) this season.

Note: if two players are tied on goals, we’ve ordered them by their minutes-per-goal ratio.

10. Lucas Boye – 4 goals

One of eight players on four goals for the season so far, Boye has scored his within 319 minutes of gametime for Alaves.

The former Reading loanee, who never scored in the Championship during his time there, hit double figures in La Liga this season and has given himself every chance of doing so again with how he has started the season.

9. Kamory Doumbia – 4 goals

Scoring four goals with two fewer minutes to play with than Boye, Brest’s Doumbia is the joint-top scorer in Ligue 1 so far.

Not bad going for an attacking midfielder, who needs just one more goal to match his tally from last season.

8. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5 goals

What a story this is. Aubameyang is enjoying a renaissance with Deportivo, the fallen Spanish giants who are finally back in La Liga this season.

Despite now being 37 years old, Aubameyang has scored five goals from five games so far in his first La Liga stint since leaving Barcelona in 2022.

7. Roberto Fernandez – 5 goals

Espanyol striker Fernandez is already just two goals away from matching his La Liga tally from last season.

Braces against Levante and Osasuna have been the highlights of the former Barcelona B loanee’s start to the season.

6. Yassir Zabiri – 5 goals

After signing Zabiri in February but seeing him fail to score in his first six games for the club, Rennes sent him on loan to La Liga newcomers Racing Santander for the 2026-27 season.

He’s hit the ground running with five goals from his first three starts, after coming on as a sub in the first two games of the season.

A hat-trick on his first start against Elche justified the decision to include him and he recently added a match-winning brace against Alaves.

5. Kylian Mbappe – 6 goals

Onto the (mostly) more familiar suspects now and it’s been a blistering start to the season by Mbappe.

He has six goals from five games so far this La Liga season – and he’s only actually needed three of those games to get the goals in question.

Mbappe got up and running for the season with a hat-trick against Real Sociedad, before scoring once against Malaga and twice against Rayo Vallecano.

4. Raphinha – 6 goals

Raphinha has been transformed into a striker this season and it’s working wonders for Barcelona.

The Brazilian scored his six goals so far across the first four games of the season in La Liga, before turning provider with two assists on his fifth appearance.

Barca could have found themselves with a Lewandowski-shaped void up front this season, but Raphinha is having other ideas.

3. Lamine Yamal – 6 goals

Fellow Barca attacker Yamal has been just as prolific in front of goal, continuing his extraordinary rise.

Yamal drew a blank in Barca’s first two games of the season, but has hit braces in three consecutive games: against Rayo Vallecano, Valencia and Levante.

Last season was the highest-scoring season of his career so far, but we have a sneaky feeling he’ll reach even greater heights this time around.

2. Sergio Camello – 6 goals

Neck and neck with Mbappe, Raphinha and Yamal in the race for the Pichichi trophy is the unsuspecting Rayo Vallecano attacker Camello.

Already one goal better off than he was in the whole of last season’s La Liga campaign, Camello has equalled his highest-scoring top-flight return already.

And he’s been doing it against high-calibre opponents, too, with a brace against Barcelona and a goal against Real Madrid, despite Rayo being on the losing side both times.

The 25-year-old is currently in the last year of his contract, so he might be one to watch in the January transfer window.

1. Donyell Malen – 6 goals

Top of the list with a minutes-per-goal ratio of just 42.5, Malen has started the season with Roma just how he ended the last one: on fire.

Thriving as the centre-forward he could never quite Aston Villa he was, Malen hit a hat-trick in Roma’s opening game of the season as they immediately went top of Serie A.

His efforts since, including a brace against Lecce and the opener against Torino, have helped them stay there ever since.

He’s already scored more than twice the number of goals he ever did for Villa, in considerably fewer games too.

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