Eyebrows have been raised at Arsenal during this international break due to the sheer volume of injury drop-outs.

Ten of Mikel Arteta’s players have withdrawn from seven different national team squads as the Gunners’ run-in approaches. A coincidence, we’re sure.

Some appear to have very good excuses, even if the reasons for others dodging their international duty are rather less clear.

We’re sure no one is skiving, but just for fun, are the 10 Arsenal drop-outs ranked on how much it appears they might be…

10) Eberechi Eze – England

If Eze is skiving, you have to admire his commitment to the bit since he will also sit out a few games beyond the international break with a calf injury that forced him to miss the Carabao Cup final too.

Arsenal are yet to learn the true severity of his problem, but they were hoping that a timeline of four to six weeks out is inaccurate.

9) Noni Madueke – England

Madueke prompted genuine concern from Thomas Tuchel and everyone at Arsenal when he limped from the Wembley pitch on Friday night and left the stadium in a leg brace.

Good news, though, Gooners: “The assessment, with the picture, was slightly better than his feeling. He will be out for some days.”

It’s four to Arsenal’s next game.

8) Piero Hincapie – Ecuador

Hincapie pulled up 70 minutes into Ecuador’s friendly against Morocco in Madrid before pulling out of the squad to face the Netherlands on Tuesday. Ecuador reported that the defender “underwent medical and imaging tests” but not much else.

He did look in some genuine discomfort during his last recovery run so he gets the benefit of the doubt.

7) Jurrien Timber – Netherlands

“Timber has not yet sufficiently recovered from an injury and is therefore unavailable for this international break,” said the Dutch FA. Fair dos.

The defender hobbled off against Everton a fortnight ago, though he could be back in time for the weekend cup clash with Southampton, which is convenient.

6) Martin Zubimendi – Spain

Having apparently felt pain in his right knee after coming on as a sub for Spain against Serbia on Friday night, “to avoid any risk and to protect the player’s health, he has been removed from the squad.”

Presumably the risk to Zubimendi’s health would have come from Arteta had he played against Egypt on Tuesday.

=4) Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice – England

Rice and Saka were among the England players given a breather from the friendly against Uruguay and joined up with the squad on Friday. But, according to the Tuchel both were “in discomfort, clear discomfort” during training on Saturday so they both returned to Arsenal for “medical assessment” on unspecified issues.

If Arsenal were pulling the wool over Tuchel’s eyes, they have done a proper job on the England boss: “Let’s get the narrative straight, they wanted desperately to be involved. But it made no sense to take this risk.”

3) Leandro Trossard – Belgium

Trossard has had a hip issue recently, but he played 82 minutes of the Carabao Cup final before pulling out of Belgium’s friendlies with United States and Mexico.

“This decision will allow him to continue rehabilitation under optimal conditions,” the Belgian FA said while confirming Hans Vanaken’s absence too.

“Wishing both players a swift recovery!” they added, the exclamation point suggesting they are not overly concerned for his long-term health.

2) William Saliba – France

The defender played the entirety of the Carabao Cup final then immediately withdrew from the France squad to play Brazil and Colombia due to a ‘left ankle injury’.

“We wish him a speedy recovery,” said the French Football Federation – it’s hard to read sarcasm in a written statement – while calling up Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix in Salaiba’s place.

1) Gabriel Magalhaes – Brazil

Gabriel also played 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup final before pulling out of Brazil’s clashes with France and Croatia in the United States.

“After the game against Manchester City, the athlete complained of pain in his right knee,” said the Brazilian FA.

“Imaging tests have confirmed that Gabriel Magalhaes is not fit to play in the matches during this FIFA international break.”

Reports that the imaging was sent to Brazil from the office of Dr Nick Riviera are understood to be wide of the mark.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 108 players to have scored for England since 2000?

READ NEXT: Where are they now? Arsenal’s only trophy-winning XI under Mikel Arteta