Lionel Messi has made shockwaves by returning to Barcelona‘s soon-to-be-reopened iconic Camp Nou stadium – and he did so without the club having any idea about it.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner already holds the record for the most-liked post in Instagram history, for his picture celebrating with the World Cup trophy, and he’s casually gained another 21 million likes for his series of photos on the hallowed Camp Nou turf.

Messi’s unexpected return has prompted widespread social media speculation of a Barcelona return, and his heartfelt caption fanned the flames.

“Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul,” Messi posted.

“A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world.

“I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…”

Amazingly, this wasn’t a scheduled press trip. Barcelona had no idea about their greatest-ever player’s brief pit-stop and no official arrangements were made for him to gain access.

According to a report in Spanish outlet Marca, Messi rocked up at the Camp Nou at around midnight on Sunday evening and it was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

It’s long been joked that Rodrigo De Paul, Messi’s team-mate at Argentina and Inter Miami, fulfils a role as his on-pitch ‘bodyguard’ – but he’s found another side hustle as his photographer.

De Paul accompanied Messi to the Camp Nou en route to Argentina’s training camp in Alicante ahead of their friendly against Angola this international break.

Barcelona sources say that they were completely surprised to be informed by Camp Nou security personnel from Limak that Messi and De Paul suddenly showed up and requested access – which, of course, they had no problem granting.

While in Barcelona, Messi also inadvertently appeared in the background of a TikTok video a local couple were filming. He can be seen nonchalantly going about his business.

A TikTok couple captured an unforgettable moment during their date in Barcelona… While the boyfriend was filming and giving his girlfriend a bouquet of flowers, they suddenly spotted none other than Leo Messi strolling by in the background. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/WqkDAxl5kU — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 10, 2025

Messi also posed for a picture with a fan whilst out and about near the Camp Nou.

Rather than stay at the property he still owns in Barcelona, he booked a stay at a hotel near the Camp Nou stadium and dined with De Paul at a restaurant in the area.

Marca also claims that Messi wants to return “in some capacity” because he considers Barcelona his home.

He’s just signed a new two-year contract extension with Inter Miami, but a loan return isn’t completely out of the question.

The MLS season doesn’t run parallel to Europe, and Inter Miami’s owner David Beckham knows all too well about crossing the Atlantic, having made loan moves to AC Milan in 2009 and 2010.

There have also been suggestions that Messi could return to the Camp Nou with Inter Miami in Barcelona’s annual ‘Joan Gamper trophy’ friendly.

Watch this space. Whatever happens next, Messi seems to be testing the waters for a proper return (and goodbye) in front of the Barcelona faithful.

