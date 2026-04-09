The Saudi Pro League title race has been plunged into controversy after questionable refereeing decisions saw Al-Ahli drop two crucial points in their battle with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who leads Ronaldo in the Golden Boot standings, was left incensed after Al-Ahli’s 1-1 draw away to relative minnows Al-Fayha.

The result leaves Al-Ahli four points behind league leaders Al-Nassr, who also boast a game in hand.

It looks increasingly like the title race is now a two-horse race between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, who angered Ronaldo by signing his former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema from the reigning champions Al-Ittihad in January.

Toney, manager Matthias Jaissle and the Al-Ahli media department have all chosen their words carefully as they’ve hit out – but many online have interpreted their comments as suggesting that Al-Nassr are being intentionally favoured by the match officials.

“Two of these actions went to VAR and one didn’t. It’s actually crazy how you can miss things like this in crucial moments or choose to turn a blind eye,” Toney posted in a statement on his Instagram.

“And without saying too much that may get me in trouble, it’s clear what’s being influenced here!!!

“Also with the referee telling us to concentrate on a different competition whilst VAR is going on is beyond me.

“And to add with the referee agreeing that the first one was a penalty in the 90+ minute like that’s going to help. But listen I guess I’m probably the bad guy for speaking some truths and pointing out questionable decisions or sh*t refereeing.”

Toney’s statement followed three previous Instagram stories in which he posted three separate penalty claim incidents that were waved away by both the on-pitch referee and match officials.

« 𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗨𝗟𝗟𝗔𝗛 𝗣𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗤𝗨𝗢𝗜 𝗧𝗨 𝗙𝗔𝗜𝗦 𝗖̧𝗔 ? » 😭 La discussion entre Matthias Jaissle (entraîneur d’Al Ahli) et l’arbitre à la fin du match sur la séquence du penalty non sifflé : 🗣️ : « Explique-nous pourquoi tu n’as pas sifflé ? » 🗣️ arbitre : « Plus… https://t.co/0KIPtGvsH3 pic.twitter.com/gIwgTVKQHT — SPL 🇸🇦 (@ActuSPL) April 8, 2026

“I don’t know if the referee turned off his microphone before he said what he told me: ‘Focus on the Asian Champions League.'” a furious Toney raged in his post-match interview.

“This is why we need the audio recordings to be released, so the fans can see the truth.”

The club backed up Toney with a lengthy statement published across its social media channels:

“Al Ahli Club Company expresses its deep dissatisfaction with the refereeing errors that affected today’s match of the first football team against Al Fayha in Round 29 of the Saudi Roshn League. The referee’s decisions had a direct impact on the flow of the game and its final outcome, which in turn affected the team’s position in the title race. “Such errors raise legitimate concerns regarding the referee selection process and the criteria applied, particularly given the high technical and competitive level of the Saudi Roshn League. The team has faced unfair refereeing decisions, an unacceptable situation that neither serves the development of the competition nor upholds the principle of competitive fairness, which must be the foundation of any successful tournament. Al Ahli Club Company calls for access to the recordings and communications between the referees and the video assistant referee (VAR), as well as their interactions with the team’s players during the match. It also requests clear explanations for all refereeing incidents where decisions were not correctly made. “In closing, Al Ahli Club Company reaffirms its confidence in the commitment of the relevant authorities to safeguarding the integrity of the competition and taking the necessary practical steps that reflect the high standing the Saudi Roshn League has reached.”

Toney might have given a nod to Jose Mourinho’s classic “If I speak…” with a very 2026 version posted on Instagram stories. But while the (former?) England international stated “without saying too much that may get me in trouble”, he might not have successfully achieved that.

Some experts have suggested that Toney’s comments could land him in hot water – to the tune of a lengthy suspension and sizeable fine.

“Tony’s statement casts doubt on the integrity of refereeing and is detrimental to the Saudi League,” legal adviser Salman Al-Ramali told Saudi newspaper Okaz.

“The Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations, specifically Article 5/50, stipulate punishment for such cases, including a suspension not exceeding one year and a fine of up to 300,000 riyals.”

This story probably isn’t over yet. Expect this one to run and run.

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