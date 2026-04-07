Data firm OPTA have a ranking of over 10,000 men’s football teams. But who tops the mammoth list?

To put their algorithm-based data ranking in context, the likes of Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Celtic and Lincoln City are 43rd, 86th, 153rd and 188th respectively.

Here are the 10 best teams from the latest edition of OPTA‘s Global Power Rankings.

10. Manchester United

*David Brent face*

What are you doing here?

Quite the turnaround from finishing 15th last season and losing the Europa League final. Imagine telling someone they’d be rated as one of the 10 best sides in Europe after their League Cup humiliation at Grimsby Town or any number of other low points in the short-lived Ruben Amorim era.

United sneak into the top 10 ahead of world champions Chelsea, Champions League sides Atletico Madrid and Sporting, as well as Borussia Dortmund, Brighton and Newcastle United.

There’s a logic to it, to be fair. They’re the form side in Europe’s strongest, most competitive league and are on track to comfortably finish third.

9. Inter

The Nerazzurri suffered quite the wobble in March as injuries took their toll, dropping points in three successive Serie A outings after their unceremonious dumping out of the Champions League at the hands of Bodo/Glimt.

But Cristian Chivu’s men got their Scudetto charge back on track after the international break with a resounding 5-2 victory over Roma – a timely reminder that on their day they’re a pretty handy side.

8. Aston Villa

On the one hand, we’re a bit surprised to see Villa rank so highly by the data nerds.

Their underlying statistics have been pretty uninspiring all season – Fotmob’s ‘expected points’ table has Unai Emery’s side 13th, for example, behind the likes of Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Fulham.

But xG has its limitations and one of Villa’s great strengths, evidently, has been to overperform in that regard.

They’re looking in fine fettle in the Europa League and got themselves out of their Premier League rut with an impressively routine 2-0 victory over West Ham before the international break. The bid for Champions League qualification remains on course.

7. Liverpool

Arne Slot’s Reds looked anything but the seventh-best team in Europe in their dismal 4-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

And that was no outlier – you could say the same about their recent performances against Brighton, Tottenham, Wolves and Galatasaray (the first leg, at least).

That much is true, but even this dysfunctional, underperforming Liverpool side are fifth in the Premier League and into the last eight of the Champions League, having finished third in the league phase.

They’ve shown, on occasion, an ability to raise their game. Look at the four points they’ve taken from Arsenal this season. They’ll need some of that if they’re to stand any chance against PSG.

6. Real Madrid

Los Blancos are staring down the unthinkable prospect of a second successive trophyless campaign.

That probably wasn’t quite what Kylian Mbappe had in mind when he became their biggest Galactico signing since his idol Cristiano Ronaldo way back when.

Madrid are seven points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race and were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by second-tier opposition. But their performances against Manchester City was a reminder you can never write them off in Europe.

5. PSG

It’s a little puzzling to see PSG ranked so low, given they’re the reigning European champions and just tonked Chelsea 8-2 over two legs.

But it was only really against Chelsea that Luis Enrique’s began to look like the all-conquering force of last season once again. They’ve been off colour, suffering a Club World Cup hangover, for most of the 2025-26 campaign – being pushed by Lens in an unlikely Ligue 1 title race is a testament to that.

Producing their best against Liverpool will surely bump PSG up a place or two.

4. Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will look at their supremely dominant performances in their recent cup wins over Arsenal and Liverpool and wonder how his team aren’t in the final eight of the Champions League and nine points off the summit in the Premier League.

On their best days, Guardiola’s City look like an elite-level team again. But those days haven’t come often enough, and sketchy form sees them just fourth in OPTA’s rankings. They’re arguably lucky to be that high.

3. Barcelona

Hansi Flick led Barca to a domestic treble last season and they were a matter of minutes away from reaching the Champions League final.

Saturday’s victory over Atletico Madrid puts them on the cusp of retaining their La Liga crown, while they’ll back themselves to go further in Europe.

They haven’t always been convincing this season, and Raphinha’s injury raises alarm bells, but they’re still a formidable force.

READ: Champions League quarter-final power rankings: Barcelona 5th… PSG, Bayern or Arsenal top?

2. Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany has done a remarkable job at Bayern Munich. After a period of stagnation, in which they squandered the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen, they’re now unquestionably back among Europe’s elite.

Domestic dominance is one thing, though. They still have something to prove against the best and brightest of Europe. Real Madrid up next allows Kompany and the Bavarians to do exactly that.

1. Arsenal

Despite back-to-back defeats in the two cups, OPTA are still backing Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

They give Arsenal a 77% chance of making it past Sporting to get to the semis, a 48% chance of making the final, and a 27% chance of lifting the trophy – fairly clearly the favourites ahead of Bayern (20%), Barcelona (17%) and the holders PSG (12%).

They also have a 97% chance of winning the Premier League, according to their simulations.

Arsenal have clearly been the best side in Europe for three quarters of the 2025-26 campaign. The only question is whether they’ll hold their nerve at the final hurdles. Watch this space.

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