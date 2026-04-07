Clubs from England, Spain, Germany, Italy and – to a lesser extent – France have dominated the European Cup since it was launched back in 1955. But some clubs from outside of the traditional big five leagues have upset the established order, particularly in the early years.

Can you name every club from outside of the English top flight, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A to get their hands on UEFA’s most prestigious prize? That’s the challenge we’re setting you here.

You’ve got 10 to get them all. The only clue you’re getting is the year in which each club got their hands on the trophy.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name every player to win the Champions League with more than one club?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate Champions League Quiz: 30 questions on European football’s greatest cup competition

