The weirdest and most unexpected celebrity feud of 2026 has arrived.

We did not expect to spend Saturday night reading about the beef between former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Jorginho pop star Chapell Roan, but we were happy to have the distraction from the almighty stinker that was Leeds United vs Brentford.

The animosity stems from the singer ignoring, and even getting security involved, after his daughter smiled at her.

There are two sides to every story, of course, but for now we’re fully on Jorginho’s side.

Here’s the full statement that Jorginho posted on his Instagram, originally in his native Portuguese and then also in English:

“I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today.

“My wife (@catcavelli) is in São Paulo for @lollapaloozabr. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited, she even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire. @chappellroan

“By coincidence, they’re staying at the same hotel as this artist. During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her.

“And the worst part is she didn’t even approach her. She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything.

“What happened next was completely disproportionate.

“A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to “disrespect” or “harass” other people. Honestly, I don’t know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment.

“He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears.

“My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.

“I’ve lived with football, public exposure, and well-known people for many years, and I understand very well what respect and boundaries are. What happened there was not that.

“It was just a child admiring someone.

“It’s sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans. At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this.

“I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child.

“WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING.

“AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

Subsequently, a screenshot of a supposed response from Roan stating that she “deserves her space” and “does not play about with breakfast” went viral.

It appears as though this was a fake, though, with no evidence of the pop singer actually having posted the statement on her Instagram.

Ignore the actual beef, which is your fairly standard celebrity nonsense. The real gold was to be found in the reaction on social media and comments on Instagram.

We’ve compiled some of the best for your viewing pleasure:

“how many libertadores do you have?” tears pic.twitter.com/SOzAoC5PPR — big t (@pureuranium) March 21, 2026

Chappell Roan’s IG comment section is so funny right now. Brazilians are asking her how many Champions Leagues has she won 🤣😂 https://t.co/OzgwHsLqKS pic.twitter.com/PcOK4m1QL2 — Jack Mac (@JackMac) March 22, 2026

I’m sure Jorginho could produce a song like Pink Pony Club, but there’s no way Chappell Roan holds the Arsenal midfield together during an 89 point season. All I have to say on the matter. https://t.co/jGWUhvo21p — Max (@MaxRadwan) March 21, 2026

chappell roan could play midfield next to kanté but jorginho couldn’t do good luck babe. — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) March 22, 2026

they are implying that Jorginho lied… to get??attention?? JORGINHO???????? — luna 💌 (@F1REAKS) March 21, 2026

the way we’re explaining this it sounds like jorginho and jude law are gay dads with a daughter together — suri (@suricidal) March 21, 2026

i’m ctfu they’re running through his stats 😭😭😭 https://t.co/5Ti9LXOmxU — 🦇 (@3aldes) March 21, 2026

Teta mind games to throw off City https://t.co/A83dAxfAOF — cmbftbl (@cmbftbl) March 21, 2026

Jorginho made me cry in November 2021 when he missed a penalty against Switzerland https://t.co/ckfpTJmXhk — Art Vendelay ⚜ 🇮🇹 (@TonyMellace7) March 21, 2026

im the first person in my bloodline to read the words ‘jorginho beefing chappell roan’ — 🧟‍♀️ (@crewslover) March 21, 2026

I was today years old when I found out Jorginho’s stepdaughter is Jude Law’s daughter, which is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ex girlfriend’s sister. — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) March 21, 2026

concept of jorginho playing a part in chappell roan’s downfall — flo (@goldengaard) March 21, 2026

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