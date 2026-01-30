Friday morning is usually a time when we look for lighter-hearted stories on Planet Football. Instead, we feel obliged to write about our disappointment in Mauricio Pochettino.

In an interview from World Cup headquarters in Florida, USMNT manager Pochettino was asked about comments by Timothy Weah about the scandalous price of World Cup tickets.

“It is too expensive,” Weah told French outlet Le Dauphine. “Football should still be enjoyed by everyone. It is the most popular sport. This World Cup will be good, but it will be more of a show.

“I am just a bit disappointed by the ticket prices. Lots of real fans will miss matches.”

FIFA are charging up to $8,680 list price per ticket for the tournament and as much as $175 for parking spots.

Though there are more affordable markets, average ticket prices have been widely criticised, including supporter groups from around the world.

Now was the time for Pochettino to publicly back his own player or at least give a politician’s answer of peace-keeping neutrality. Sadly, Poch’s nose is as brown as his hair.

“First of all, I think players need to talk on the pitch, playing football, not outside of,” the ex-Spurs and Chelsea boss said, in a voice barely audible over the washing and soaping of hands.

“It is not [Weah’s] duty to evaluate the price of the ticket. And then also my job, my duty is to prepare the team, the U.S. men’s national team in the best way to perform.

“We are not politicians. We are sport people who can only we can talk about our job, and I think if FIFA does something or takes some decision, they know why, and [it] is their responsibility to explain why.

“But it is not about us to provide our opinion.

“Our responsibility is to perform, play and perform on the pitch and then the people that is in charge of the federation, maybe he can give his opinion, but I am the head coach of the federation.”

Yikes. The crate of lemons was supposed to absorb this negative energy, Poch.

The best-case scenario is that this was a pre-emptive measure to shut down any polarising social commentary. Players have eyes and brains, and are often asked questions. It’s part of their jobs.

The second possible benefit is if he believes being nice to FIFA can help on the field.

We suppose it worked for South Korea back in 2002, a competition where Pochettino was part of the Argentina squad eliminated in the group stages.

The obvious counter-argument is that he did so in the worst way possible. The 53-year-old said far too many words to be given the benefit of any doubt regarding ulterior motives.

It was a clear example of the ‘shut up and dribble’ retort used against LeBron James, as if people can only have opinions on things directly related to their job.

It’s worth mentioning that Weah’s dad is George Weah, the generational footballer who became President of Liberia between 2018 and 2024. ‘Sticking to football’ has always been a feeble argument.

“I think for sure you need the media to ask directly to FIFA, and for sure, you’re going to receive a very good answer, but no, it is not up to us to shush this type of thing,” Pochettino added.

“We need to be focusing on the sports side and trust in the organisation that is in charge of soccer or football around the world that they are going to do the right things.

“(FIFA) is doing an amazing job around the world uniting people.”

The snag? FIFA have consistently demonstrated their lack of interest in ‘doing the right things’. Oh, Poch.

We thought he was better than willfully serving as a useful idiot for one of the most corrupt organisations in the world. Discovering otherwise has ruined our Friday morning.

By Michael Lee

