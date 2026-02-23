The modern world of AI means that when we come across a picture of Brendan Rodgers wielding a rifle and smiling from ear to ear with his Turkey teeth, we are suspicious about its authenticity and yet that is exactly what hit our screens on Monday morning.

If you’ve lost track of Ol’ Brendy, he’s in Saudi Arabia after his remarkable fallout from his second stint at Celtic and is the manager of Al Qadsiah, who are currently fourth in the Saudi Pro League. Worth pointing out that Rodgers is still only 53 and theoretically in his managerial prime.

While the prospect of a Premier League job was not entirely unlikely, Rodgers opted against staying in the UK and instead took the money for a £300,000 per week salary in Saudi.

Part of the deal for being paid a boatload of money is that the Saudis basically get to do whatever they want with you and for Rodgers, that has meant wielding a rifle and smiling like a Cheshire cat in a video posted to Al Qadsiah’s social media channels.

“I want to give my sincere congratulations to all of the people of Saudi Arabia, Saudi has a real rich heritage and a really exciting future ahead” 🇸🇦

Sheikh Brendan on #FoundingDay 🎙️#AlQadsiahpic.twitter.com/Iw689uzoeh — AlQadsiah Saudi Club (@AlQadsiahEN) February 22, 2026



The former Liverpool boss was dressed in traditional Saudi clothing for “Founding Day” which commemorates the founding of the first Saudi state in 1727 and, thankfully for us, as part of the video, Rodgers was asked a couple of questions. Let’s dig in:

“Well, I think it very probably looks a lot cooler on other people. But no, I think today is about respecting Founding Day here in Saudi Arabia. And of course, I will always respectfully wear it. And yeah, it feels nice and cool.”

A Frank Lampard-esque joke at the start before hitting them with the serious answer. Well done Brendan.

“Well, I want to give my sincere congratulations to all of the people of Saudi Arabia. Saudi has a real rich heritage and a really exciting future ahead. I’ve only been here two months, but I feel a real, real peace with the people here, the kindness of everyone and like I say, there’s a really exciting future ahead for Saudi Arabia.”

Ah yes, that famous Saudi kindness. Unrelated but did you know the country executed 356 people last year? Worth a mention.

“I think the [football] progress is year on year. I think from watching it a few years ago when it started the league, to participating in the league now, and I’m pretty sure over the coming years, it’s only going to grow and get better and better and improve. So I’ve been really impressed by the standard of the league, some fantastic players, outstanding coaches, and that will, I’m sure, continue over the coming years.”

Raise your hands if you reckon Rodgers watched even a minute of Saudi football before getting this job? No? No one? Us neither.

“One habit or behaviour I’ve found really is the level of respect that they have shown.”

Unless you’re gay. Or a woman. Or a journalist. Or Ethiopian. Or a migrant worker. Or an activist. Or basically anyone not rich.

“I also see a real deep belief in the faith of the people here, so but no nothing but respect is a habit and a behaviour that I’ve picked up in my few months here.”

Rodgers closes it out by dipping his toe in the faith discussion before rapidly pulling it back out and returning to your standard manager responses as if he was discussing a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough. Job done. Cheque’s in the post.

