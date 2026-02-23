In April 2012, Everton delivered Manchester United a huge blow in the title race by staging a remarkable comeback to draw 4-4 at Old Trafford.

Everton trailed 4-2 with less than 10 minutes to go, only to score twice late on and open the door for Manchester City to potentially steal the Premier League title, which they sealed courtesy of a 1-0 victory over United and Sergio Aguero’s iconic goal against QPR.

On an incredibly portentous afternoon for United, David Moyes also strengthened his claim as a manager waiting for a big job, which ultimately followed when he disastrously replaced the retiring Sir Alex Ferguson just over 12 months later.

We’re here to see how well you remember that afternoon at Old Trafford, and in particular Moyes’ Everton side that day.

