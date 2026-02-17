Stars from Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City are among the players who made the wrong transfer decision last summer.

Whether it’s down to bad luck, a lack of planning or foresight, there are plenty of reasons why a player could end up at the wrong club.

We’ve gone back to last summer and have picked out seven examples of this happening.

James Trafford

After enjoying a record-breaking season with Burnley in the Championship, Trafford rejoined Manchester City, with the goalkeeper being assured he was being signed as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

However, after a somewhat shaky start and Gianluigi Donnarumma becoming available, the 23-year-old has since dropped down the pecking order.

He’s not played in the Premier League since August and has instead become the club’s cup goalkeeper, which he doesn’t seem too happy about.

“I didn’t expect the situation to happen, but it happened, so just get on with it,” Trafford said following City’s FA Cup win over Salford.

“It is what it is. It’s football, it is what it is, you’ve got to keep grafting every day and the games that come, play as hard as you can.

“I’ve obviously got a contract, so don’t know what happens next season. I just know that I’ll just take it a day at a time and try and improve.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold

According to multiple reports from Spain, the 27-year-old already has some regrets over his move to Spain.

Injuries certainly haven’t helped his cause, but even when fully fit, he’s not always been a guaranteed starter, with Dani Carvajal still around.

Having not been firing on all cylinders this season, with even his best moments inviting ridicule, his spot in England’s 2026 World Cup squad is also in doubt.

Darwin Nunez

Nunez is another former Liverpool player who probably made the wrong move last summer.

He joined Saudi side Al-Hilal in a lucrative deal, but only a few months after making the switch, reports started to circulate that he was unhappy in the Middle East.

The 26-year-old now finds himself in limbo, following a collapsed move to Fenerbahce at the start of the month.

Al-Hilal had already signed Karim Benzema as his replacement and subsequently removed Nunez from their official squad list to make room for the Frenchman.

It now means that Nunez won’t be able to play any league matches for Al-Hilal between now and the end of the season.

Still, at least his bank balance will be looking healthy.

Liam Delap

The jump from Ipswich Town to Chelsea has proven to be too big for Delap this season.

He’s struggled for regular minutes at Stamford Bridge and has only scored once in the league, with his development halting since last season.

Jamie Carragher has echoed those thoughts and claimed that he should’ve joined a club further down the league.

“I just think young players, when they’re on a journey and getting better… the jump from Ipswich and Chelsea was too big, he needed somewhere in the middle,” Carragher said on Stick to Football.

“Somewhere like Everton. If you play centre forward for Everton and play every game and know even if you have a few bad games you’re still going to play.

“Whereas at Chelsea he’s never sure he’s going to play, even if he starts. Sometimes the jump is too big, you need that team in the middle.”

Tyler Dibling

Everton splashed £40million+ on Dibling last summer, but the teenager has hardly featured under David Moyes.

Of course, he could come good in the long-run, but given his lack of opportunities, the transfer doesn’t look great as of right now.

In the Premier League, he’s only started in four matches and is yet to register a goal or assist for the club.

Harvey Elliott

After being deemed surplus to requirements by Arne Slot, Elliott joined Aston Villa on loan in the hopes of regular game time.

However, fast forward to February and the 22-year-old has barely featured for Villa, having only started in one Premier League match.

Aston Villa will have the obligation to purchase Elliott for £35million if he makes three more appearances for the club, but they have no plans on keeping him around for the long-term.

As a result, he’s been frozen out of the picture at Villa Park and seems unlikely to play much between now and the end of the season.

Damion Downs

Being a World Cup year, Downs had to make the right move last summer with his place in the USA squad up for debate.

He ultimately joined Southampton in a deal worth £7million, but quickly looked out of his depth in the Championship.

After failing to score in 11 appearances, he left the Saints in January to join Hamburg on loan.

